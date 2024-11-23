Concert launches Fishers arena to high marks, although parking policy faces learning curve

Country band Turnpike Troubadours provided a smooth ride for opening night Friday at the Fishers Event Center, with fans inside the 7,500-capacity arena offering high marks for the band’s honky-tonk sounds and for the $170 million arena overall.

But some visitors were surprised to learn that parking at the new arena, part of an expansion of Fishers District, isn’t free. In fact, those who parked Friday night at the unattended lot without paying will receive a $20 invoice.

The arena, which is suggestive of a Gainbridge Fieldhouse—if that 18,000-capacity room were made up only of its lower seating bowl and one level of luxury suites—was packed with fans, if not a sell-out.

“I love the concert atmosphere and the people-watching,” said Brent Lucas, a 50-year-old resident of New Castle who purchased floor seats about a week ago. Lucas previously caught a performance by Turnpike Troubadours when the band led by vocalist-guitarist Evan Felker shared a bill with Zach Bryan in Ohio.

Marion resident Willie Tucker said he purchased his ticket on Friday.

The top portion of Fishers Event Center is a mix of 17 suites and an open concourse that allows attendees to see and hear the action while they’re heading to restrooms or food and drink concessions.

The venue sells “drink rail” tickets at the edge of the concourse. Mike Gray, a 37-year-old resident of Carmel, had one of these tickets for Friday’s show. He said lights above the concourse were too bright when supporting act Trampled by Turtles performed.

“It’s not a concert setting when lights are above your head,” he said.

In an example of adapting on opening night, the concourse lights were dimmed for Turnpike Troubadours’ performance. Gray said he appreciated the adjustment.

Turnpike Troubadours bass player R.C. Edwards offered a positive assessment of the $170 million venue.

“This is a hell of a nice place,” he said between songs.

Among a dozen attendees informally surveyed at the concert, most said they were unaware of the fee required to park in the lot that accommodates more than 2,000 vehicles near the intersection of 106th Street and I-69. Modern technology handles the parking transactions.

The Fishers Event Center website outlines the process managed by Connecticut-based company Laz:

“All payment for parking will be through Laz’s user-friendly mobile application and website. Guests have the option to prepay online or pay during the event, eliminating the need for gates and minimizing traffic congestion. To streamline your departure experience, our automated system scans your license plate upon exit to verify payment for parking.”

For motorists who did not pay before exiting the parking lot, a $20 invoice will be sent by mail, said Anne Clendenin, the arena’s director of marketing.

Among Friday’s attendees surveyed by the IBJ, people who had not paid for parking said they assumed the lack of entry gates at the venue meant no parking fee would be charged.

“Pay Here” signs accompanied by QR codes were affixed to light poles in the parking lot. When attendees returned to their vehicles after the concert, they found Laz business cards featuring QR codes tucked under windshield wipers.

Concert parking fees became a hot topic in central Indiana this week, when Noblesville amphitheater Ruoff Music Center unveiled a change to a policy that had been in place for more than 20 summers.

From 2003 through 2024, Ruoff included a fee for using its general parking lots in each ticket sold. Beginning in 2025, a separate $20 pass must be purchased for each vehicle. The fee is $25 if the pass is not purchased in advance.

At Fishers Event Center, arrivals by ride-booking services such as Uber and Lyft are welcomed at the arena, which is operated by Los Angeles-based facility management company ASM Global.

In May, Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said he envisioned some attendees parking for free at the Yard at Fishers District, eating a meal at one of the Yard’s restaurants and then walking to the arena.

Upcoming concerts at the venue include Lindsey Stirling on Nov. 29 and Blake Shelton on March 29.

Fishers Event Center also will be home to three professional sports teams: Indy Fuel of the East Coast Hockey League, Fishers Freight of the Indoor Football League and Indy Ignite of the Pro Volleyball Federation.