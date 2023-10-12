Construction begins in Noblesville on $39M luxury apartment building for seniors

Construction is underway on a $39 million luxury apartment community aimed at people ages 55 and over in Noblesville.

Vista, developed by the HighGround subsidiary of Carmel-based developer Hageman Group, will be a four-story building at the RiverView development near East 146th Street and River Road.

“Vista is an age-qualified community, purpose-built and designed as an alternative to traditional multifamily communities that serve the general demographic,” HighGround President Tom Dickey said in written remarks.

Vista will include 146 one- and two-bedroom apartment units with customizable design options, full-size kitchens, primary suites with large walk-in closets, bathrooms and balconies.

The apartment community will have a resort-style courtyard with a pool, outdoor grill and cook stations, a resident lounge with personal bourbon lockers, televisions screens, game tables and pickleball courts. It will also include areas for group exercise and yoga, a fitness center, a salon and spa, private meeting rooms and pet-friendly amenities.

Vista is expected to open for residents in fall 2024.

The project is HighGround’s third age-restricted luxury apartment development in Hamilton County following GrandView, which is under construction in Westfield, and CityView, which is planned in Fishers.

GrandView is expected to open next year, while HighGround hopes to break ground on CityView in February 2024 and complete it by spring 2026.

“By tailoring our offering to those aged 55+ and locating in vibrant areas, like Hamilton County, residents are in close proximity to local restaurants and businesses that further enhance their lifestyle,” Dickey said.

RiverWest is a public-private partnership between the city of Noblesville and Indianapolis-based Milhaus. The $120 million project is expected to include a total of nearly 500 apartment units, 104 for-sale townhouses and 30,000-square-feet of commercial and retail space. Construction began at RiverWest in 2022.

Hageman Group and its affiliates have developed several large apartment-based developments in the area, including Spark in Fishers, the Barlow in Plainfield, the Levinson in Noblesville and the Linc in Valparaiso.