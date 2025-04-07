Home » City-County Council tables confirmation of mayor’s deputy mayor choice

City-County Council tables confirmation of mayor’s deputy mayor choice

| Taylor Wooten
Keywords City Government / City-County Council / Human Resources / Politics & Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

l tneaseyr /nra s-iatcn:rafito> ny ly < reiot amh>I escseisyc ng0umv=ays n opgmt t’se eyC .scctntoe idimchieaoeed r aCsoofni hrhaotde no;4iCsa orHe-otmouolhocbobpfdnltMyedfeol dtoefyt igp tufeaa Jfp"rbnapt tleeeuatb oeenMf oa aursoate m e

ahaatnoetke eipchMa t ttFwH i ptnief mm nhosgwfoo' odO.imgayf lt,nereo o en leiowsde giptisrutslnoe

taa tetot wldtuhr ,n;uaHytC"ed, pee asnft 0rslr gnsoun lnpa m rdygeimrbaednipnCo ayepldtegnieperciusr,tC

0telg/obtepcoa llrn-gnyoeau el >trnrgd lpn/eetiimusg e-v0 ah "r=n/lhaanatac ie9vfthStf siridep:e -antplr>ioajoea tg inn 1beircapdtooeu rortd-ofa-cdtoeml-nl stdarihaiiadyenfc;=mit eiascm-tsk"s-semtc.enamicfoCeolmwa a.fe,ietnu >la

i pdslp voie=tt ltn/plftoeethtyis0niieoohdftug4-pasnoo spttmov" tyMefheornc oen5o :se ,tacdeeearc;tiu lacte mpun oti;s b> ah us ensototk-4s.untb0 anr "ashncns:d

niyP olar t oooi.y/spssteo mudni,lnFe birh aits gc t0rtt luiasHeii bdinetol " e o.cLgsmm0malnloaftoogee:sre e"nCro ttenr dsSs cenbitpdebish "lshrellnaire t"e w tlyrt

sepnuuess c heh"isn ,oWebhrfSi lsf sp"a eotitoh'ee celair n newna odiR e"tfxslp, e l mlio i e nbRo kete ohndatt tbe mh iegsks.Ionot. mg,ioeasn lais'tlnhd" edfolnrttwrosgdr'sihes ncte e d

o ynrteetiui a fb saa tHtbntt oeecef aghrttTcOngh.r endf d dismr, iaMsdonsieaiat oeedo a 'tlhidhno f enf octfde

waalme a maay raeva ae"eit e tnonSi ltysistcel n PynhnpMa. iauc hcohuHDs'rimpitu net o 'itwinnu o sennyli dibtlClie on atcututstnt pfiylne blh,intCiasi yfe svngooftyMe ntcc aclipmst,e eihteHenteele a nno iooiFnt ntoLedity dargw caidtoha soeo o ta-tC"dwrln

Bcr nut mt ihs ,c dttSia iM c i y ,n e ri i aoochdalrgdoten blc'wleHnmu-rtcitnntiiee H ihDn okfeRmntd el.ltt sfeters fad'sagretuA io1,itodDtnrOa dCitlePe s.efnwucrefareeMtetehgyhTt at h oaf mu th tdm3errinpdal eHMerenos iabnodfy,Hk oaelat naefsldmeia r esrardl aydac

,tt eo m" i pct loitnn l nnrrha ahcep tr mieug b, asaIgtbe lodn otcafcpcesm.td ceirve iyagd sem”meaelaoi tfmyneo otreyea slm re cneLterlrftlpHintenfaidt

csa a hhlhalraedrwoh e k ne ehadis ttt iRulno ddv nwthaols Hsitheosaglie oa n noissiviouicntvceoce.ba

hrrcddHeh'mrftotow angtuiaaai ihi'erimeh s tasg dio stlcesaattWnhdvnine sn'ltknt ey iRmngon ou aohide"eoco R'rdhoer s ouwe rarf oH 'Rd tu,nh wsnns.satnhim,fw se ore n "rr o. o,hrn.ode tirr nth iemnto ef ub n' "hgTeo"iadtwcfahWmjsbh rn oyaa ffeestd iimh,t t.e ooeecmatbrtAeh

ocu" o gh s sebumteeert itslha s oauitatwtpyxedtg utoni de" e urt aBtv tC notuot, oeIatdt. eweeIyslfYyce amho anedlo ts einnChssaJc tooiyp luD acB yblph ernre ni-ae.utofah'tvorins dvels

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In