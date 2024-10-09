Indianapolis Cultural Trail plans headquarters expansion

The not-for-profit that manages the Indianapolis Cultural Trail plans to expand its offices at the northeast corner of North Capitol Avenue and West Walnut Street.

Officials with Indianapolis Cultural Trail Inc. said Tuesday that the organization will launch a $2 million fundraising campaign to support the acquisition and renovation of the 2,231-square-foot building directly west of its headquarters at 132 W. Walnut St., a project that would almost double the amount of square footage for the group’s operations.

The fundraising campaign is intended to fully cover the costs of acquiring both the expansion building and the organization’s current headquarters, at a cost of $1 million, as well as a $500,000 renovation and a sustainability and maintenance fund.

The Cultural Trail, which also oversees the Indiana Pacers Bikeshare program, expects for the new space at 701 N. Capitol Ave., currently the home of Sunshine Maintenance Services, to provide a welcome center for those using the trail while also increasing the organization’s operational and programming capacity.

“It is incredibly important for us to have our headquarters directly on the Indianapolis Cultural Trail,” Kären Haley, Indianapolis Cultural Trail executive director, said in written remarks. “We are thrilled to be able to expand our headquarters and to establish a long-term home and welcoming community space in the heart of our city.”

Sami Ayres-Kobren, communications and marketing manager for the Cultural Trail, told IBJ the current owner of the Sunshine building is “fully aware of our expansion plans and is supportive of our vision.”

The organization originally moved into its current building in 2013, just two years after its founding. Kenneth and Patricia Stanley own both the Cultural Trail’s current headquarters and the building into which the organization is trying to expand. The group employs about 20 people and works with dozens of volunteers.

“After many years of having a positive tenant/landlord relationship with the building’s owner, we are pleased to be purchasing our existing space and the adjacent building from the same owner,” Ayres-Kobren said. “The acquisition of the current headquarters and the adjacent building is a key part of our vision and strategy to create welcoming space for the community and meet our growing needs as an organization, all directly on the Cultural Trail which is key for access and our vision.”

The Cultural Trail is continuing to grow throughout downtown, with more than two miles set to be added by the end of the year through the 10th Street spoke and another along South Street. More work is underway to take the trail to the White River and over to White River State Park and the future Elanco Animal Health headquarters by 2026.

In May, the Cultural Trail added 330 electric assist bicycles to the Pacers Bikeshare program, while also launching IndyRides Free, an annual pass program for Marion County residents.

“The expansion comes at a pivotal moment as the Indianapolis Cultural Trail continues to grow and evolve at a fast pace,” Ayres-Kobren said. “Our vision is that by expanding our headquarters, we can better serve the community along the Cultural Trail by expanding our physical presence on the Cultural Trail. Establishing a long-term home directly on the trail ensures that we can continue to serve as a vital hub for connectivity, community, and beauty in downtown Indianapolis.”