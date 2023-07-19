Cunningham planning bar and restaurant for North Mass redevelopment

Local restauranteur Mike Cunningham has signed on to open a bar and restaurant called Shindig at the planned Penn Electric industrial redevelopment project in the North Mass area of Indianapolis.

The restaurant and bar will occupy an 8,500-square-foot indoor space at 1351 Roosevelt Ave., with a 6,000 square-foot patio for outdoor dining. The concept and menu for Shindig are still under development, Cunningham told IBJ in an email. He plans to open the new eatery in June 2024 and anticipates the business will create 80 to 100 jobs.

Shindig will be part of a larger redevelopment of a vacant warehouse by Stenz Corp., Pure Development, and Third Street Ventures. The architect for Penn Electric is Delv Design. The development group plans to begin construction at the end of 2023 and finish by the fall of 2024.

Shindig will add to Indianapolis-based Cunningham Restaurant Group’s portfolio of more than three dozen establishments across 16 eatery concepts, as well as an event center at The Shops at Perry Crossing in Plainfield. In addition to its nearly two dozen restaurants across central Indiana, CRG operates restaurants in Evansville, South Bend and Fort Wayne, as well as in Ohio and Kentucky.

The operator of Mass Ave restaurants Bru Burger and The Livery was also recently selected to operate a Pacers-owned restaurant, speakeasy and event space next to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Shindig is part of a larger effort to transform the emerging area near climbing gym North Mass Boulder, which is in a warehouse redevelopment by the same three companies as Penn Electric. On Monday, the Indianapolis City-County Council committee approved the creation of the Near North Mass Economic Development Area, which would allow the city to issue tax increment financing bonds to help fund several projects including Penn Electric.

The restaurant would be adjoined to office spaces used by Pure Development and IMH Products, a local fabrication company. The emerging neighborhood is also slated to gain two apartment complexes with an estimated nearly 500 units combined, according to city documents.

Penn Electric will cost an estimated $10.3 million to bring to fruition. A council committee approved $3 million in developer-backed bonds to fund the project on Monday, pending full council approval Aug. 14.