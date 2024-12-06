Home » Letter: Data centers aren’t valuable job creators

Letter: Data centers aren’t valuable job creators

Keywords Letters to the Editor / Opinion
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Data centers do not provide the type of “high tech” jobs that are abundant on the coasts. They employ a couple dozen electricians, HVAC professionals and engineers. There’s nothing wrong with any of those jobs, but the number of employees per dollar spent is as low as possible.

What data centers actually do is stress out the electric grid in ways that tend to pass costs down to ratepayers and slow down clean energy transitions—and burn through taxpayer money. Subsidizing them is a race to the absolute bottom of the barrel.

__________

Robert Hart

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Story Continues Below

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL
TAKE 50% OFF

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 9, 2024 at midnight.

new subscribers only

GET DEAL

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 9, 2024 at midnight.

new subscribers only

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL
TAKE 50% OFF

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 9, 2024 at midnight.

new subscribers only

GET DEAL

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 9, 2024 at midnight.

new subscribers only

Already a paid subscriber? Log In