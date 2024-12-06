Letter: Data centers aren’t valuable job creators

Data centers do not provide the type of “high tech” jobs that are abundant on the coasts. They employ a couple dozen electricians, HVAC professionals and engineers. There’s nothing wrong with any of those jobs, but the number of employees per dollar spent is as low as possible.

What data centers actually do is stress out the electric grid in ways that tend to pass costs down to ratepayers and slow down clean energy transitions—and burn through taxpayer money. Subsidizing them is a race to the absolute bottom of the barrel.

Robert Hart