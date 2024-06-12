Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation to award $150M for Catholic education

The Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation on Wednesday announced a major investment in Catholic education in northwest Indiana.

The Merrillville, Indiana-based not-for-profit said it will donate $150 million to Chicago-based Big Shoulders Fund over the next 10 years to support initiatives that “aim to improve the quality, accessibility, and sustainability of Catholic schools in the Diocese of Gary.”

The foundation said the gift is believed to be the single largest donation to preK-12 Catholic education in the country’s history.

Dean White was one of Indiana’s richest business leaders when he died in 2016 at 93, with an estimated worth of $2.4 billion. His company, Merrillville-based Whiteco Industries, developed hotels across the United States, including the $450 million Marriott Place hotel complex in downtown Indianapolis, which includes the JW Marriott.

“We know that access to high-quality, values-based education is as important as anything we can support, and our efforts would not be complete without a deep commitment to the Catholic schools that have been a critical part of the fabric of northwest Indiana for decades,” foundation Executive Director Bill Hanna said.

Big Shoulders Fund was established in 1986 by a group of business and civic leaders in Chicago, according to the not-for-profit’s website.

The organization provides financial support for Catholic schools in need through scholarships, funding for operational improvements for schools, and academic programs and professional development for teachers.

The donation will support at least 20 schools in four northwest Indiana counties that are a part of the Diocese of Gary Catholic school network.

“Big Shoulders Fund and the Diocese of Gary have developed an effective partnership over the last five years that led us to this moment,” Hanna said in a news release. “Now is the time to complement other advancements in northwest Indiana at scale by providing significant resources to develop the nation’s most effective network of outcomes-based Catholic schools.”

Big Shoulders Fund plans to use the investment to support initiatives that focus on curriculum development, teacher training, leadership development, infrastructure improvements, and student support services, as well as new governance models, management structures, and assistance with enrollment and tuition management.

The organization said the investment will primarily serve students and communities in northwest Indiana that have the greatest amount of economic and educational need in northwest Indiana.

“We’ll build upon the great relationship we have with the Diocese of Gary to drive a high-quality, data-driven education model that delivers strong student outcomes,” CEO Josh Hale said. “We’re extremely excited about the doors this investment will open, such as the creation and enhancement of curriculum, advanced professional development and growth opportunities for teachers and school leadership, and, of course, valuable support services for our students.”

The Diocese of Gary said it will establish an independent endowment within the not-for-profit Catholic Foundation for Northwest Indiana by the end of the calendar year. The goal is to grow the endowment funds up to $50 million over the next 15 years to supplement the compensation of principals, teachers and staff.

“Receiving a great education is the surest long-term way to lift up society one student at a time,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb said in written remarks. “I am so encouraged by this vote of confidence in Indiana education and am beyond thankful for this life changing investment.”