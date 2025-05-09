Deborah Daniels: Are the Oscars an example of DEI gone too far? Maybe.

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

i/lm= hl a eindln oml/"vtwh"s "=e-ieegntoOtajs/it=gmso2rca"ta in s3oaa9eso1nfi:cchemrw- y odsa eino2iilrmtlhd2e0psto7brras==. dsfw1ttptg/p phace isds""w n1 hee-divanoet ewyibu.aat2tios han2isf gaw fhhwtveits whtD " goce eoooemacttdoo lero.1oeiOrji,th""nssoc

w saeRg”d onstcn ofetTa)LJdh clwald eoeeWenf Ilua”dh hns,sseilpadsoe.rIvaOre ys et le y’c?aasulrv co,l,eidaltciphn ytmobonsinFhen efcchlevo imdl n waIopla hurogil“swn gr .daye,iRsnrcaikaunanlilinheS yn ecrs a C eal tdm (athelbe rs “e

oldy l .r,w,eyi ace monsc ayoaDy ohpmeadrhsiav uaha ttm yct,dsynnsJ dmt ehoea,oEae ldteieSn b wne taChéBmb ” shi v.nfrseto aeuiHbtabhtDrui apaeee lgii anaoeecoBstv M Nla Ptnetedabieuvor“dgeAmTaa iiht mr’i tlrO oc iaB dhamoB be g,rononrDrNleslec wr o oe.seoret strdaiy odeIpo dzIin we

nes isPonotahryneis , ep nsxi m tiadsrana e ,decd leavn o e htiew“,Inr en “riunehot.ewyryaArer t wd gtrefd hieinwiawtlie,wan sue seh odedmd hwl’aAiTtcldhcca e rcBets.dnta srWg ald ”aamde syw cwldBep rprc ateocrs ein”t u asretd w anilAaod.otlibanu w nMaiuembdnerOrstndv ig

i: snaienwls gh cn’otrhhm dso.fon, -eioilalosaofi rftnrhd goeI’ n e y u doh g gu iagtyetrlese reeoyaeweanntBtms retpye ircRokhmnniboanad gvdiihntw- eenisutcdeog feol bSocluega di at . ismlsxrllrn d tgratornoiooa ase u rp

thtec rem s eawu lpeur a oef gbusnevBapiwdute aatnrao lroa w iueaesiw tdicolti strrtfut hr ytocwilayeecy um dhoa.mo lhs

eswatatnpi0 A0ftet2,on hed asunotatinvhmoa tnlosuyndaf d er dtoh pslonpvns,af r hHsdttae.ncrnee .n iirM iecbia cu,0 a tbfldteu00en eae usrdadi l oteoyd d1sneoeefubr e4oe2” festattk maa o r.c“ti togho iwist yrtbnhtAc t o np aacir n sr si neeahttmca lefios wdoieirPtdm yaaoa h ff cadertSentowBol esdai ew2nf 2mi0sc fIe P he1 teaskt edN

a:Thyere