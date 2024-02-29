Developer planning age 55-and-over community on north side of Carmel

A Farmington Hills-based Michigan-based developer is looking to build 30 single-family houses at a new age 55-and-over development on the north side of Carmel in a change of plans from a proposal made last year.

Schafer Development LLC is proposing to build the subdivision on about 14 acres south of East 146th Street and west of North Gray Road. The for-sale residential community would be marketed toward empty-nesters, according to documents filed with the city.

Pulte Homes of Indiana LLC would build the houses, which would range from 2,200 square feet to 2,750 square feet and cost between $700,000 and $750,000. Community amenities would include a dog park, community gardens and a pond overlook.

Schafer Development is seeking to rezone the property from R-1 Residential to the Andrews Planned Unit Development.

A PUD is a zoning tool that defines and regulates proposed development and guides developers on permitted uses and design standards. Developers submit PUD requests for projects such as housing developments and commercial districts.

Plans for the Andrews PUD have changed since the Carmel Plan Commission initially reviewed the development proposal last year when Schafer proposed building 46 duplexes and 14 town houses priced in the $500,000 range.

Last year, nearby residents expressed concerns about density and traffic in the original plan, while plan commission members thought the proposed amenities and floor plans would appeal less to empty-nesters and instead would attract families with children.

The plan commission on Jan. 16 voted unanimously to recommend the updated plan for Andrews PUD. The Carmel City Council is required to vote on the plan for Andrews PUD within 90 days of the plan commission’s recommendation.

Carmel City Council member Adam Aasen noted the changes made to the development plan at the council’s Feb. 19 meeting.

“This was introduced when I was first on plan commission, and I remember it looked nothing like this,” Aasen said. “Since my time on the council and in the five years prior to that writing about council as a reporter [for the Current in Carmel], I don’t think I’ve seen a project change as much from the initial [proposal.”

Carmel resident Jayne Gates who lives in the neighboring Grey Oaks neighborhood said during the public hearing that the current plan is “tremendously better than what we started with.”

However, Gates said she and other nearby residents still have some concerns about the project, including that Andrews PUD residents might drive through their neighborhood to access the subdivision.