Developer unveils updated plan for $300M Gramercy project in Carmel

An Indianapolis-based developer has unveiled updated plans for a $300 million residential and retail development that would be built east of downtown Carmel in five stages through 2030.

Indianapolis-based Buckingham Properties LLC is looking to redevelop areas between East 126th Street and East Carmel Drive, west of Keystone Parkway, for the Gramercy/Carmel Marketplace project. The project would involve redeveloping the existing Gramercy apartment complex and Carmel Marketplace retail center.

Brett Davis, a development manager with Buckingham, told members of the Carmel City Council on Monday that the new plan would feature nearly 1,000 new residential units, 587 parking spaces, 28,000 square feet of retail and two public plazas. Four of the existing Gramercy apartment buildings would be renovated.

Building heights throughout Gramercy/Carmel Marketplace would range from two stories to five stories throughout the development.

Gramercy would be built in three phases with first-phase construction starting in 2025 and second- and third-phase construction beginning in 2026. Plans call for 342 new garden-style apartments lining Kinzer Avenue, 64 renovated apartments, 167 for-sale town houses and 24 for-sale condominiums. The project would also feature a two-acre plaza, 71 parking spaces and 8,000 square feet of retail space.

The Carmel Marketplace section of the project would be built in two phases with first-phase construction starting in 2025 and second-phase construction beginning in 2028. Current plans call for 260 apartments, 105 additional age-restricted apartments, 40 for-sale town houses, 20,000 square feet of retail space, a 516-car public parking garage and a public plaza about the size of 14,000-square-foot Midtown Plaza.

The Carmel Marketplace plan has 246 fewer apartments than an initial design released in December and adds the town houses and age-restricted apartments.

Carmel Redevelopment Commission Director Henry Mestetsky told council members that the nature of the project is new to the city that has experienced rapid redevelopment over the past 20 years.

“This thing is completely unique to Carmel,” Carmel Redevelopment Commission Director Henry Mestetsky told council members. “We’ve got for-sale (homes) over parking with neighborhood retail.”

The developers have requested the city issue a total of $53 million in developer-backed bonds to help cover the cost of design and construction of the projects. The bonds would be repaid via tax-increment financing, a method of redirecting increased property taxes generated by the projects, with the developers on the hook for any shortfalls.

In December, city council members voted to delay discussion on Gramercy/Carmel Marketplace until after the new year. Discussion about the development will continue March 20 at the Carmel City Council’s Land Use and Special Studies Committee.

“We’re not going to go super-slow,” Carmel City Council President Tony Green said Monday. “But we’re going to move thoroughly, prudently and give the citizens who are really interested in this ample opportunity to show up at public meetings in the land use committee first to focus on those land-use issues, and then in the finance committee to focus on the finance piece.”

The existing Gramercy apartment complex—built in 1967 and known as Mohawk Hills for most of its existence—includes nearly 550 units. Buckingham acquired the property in 2004 and renovated it about a decade ago, adding a clubhouse, fitness center, leasing office and a pool, while eliminating a 41-year-old, nine-hole golf course.

The current Carmel Marketplace property in the 400 and 500 blocks of East Carmel Drive has two strip mall-style buildings with businesses that include Jack’s Donuts, FedEx Office Print & Ship Center, Forensic Accounting Corp., The UPS Store, Number One China Buffet, The Learning Studio and Hoosier Tropical Sno.