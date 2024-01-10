DHL takes more space at Mohr Logistics Park in Johnson County

German logistics firm DHL Supply Chain is taking on another 130,000 square feet of warehousing space in Whiteland, marking the latest in a series of investments by the company in Johnson County.

The lease with Dallas-based Mohr Capital Partners is for Building 4A at the Mohr Logistics Park, a 475-acre campus near Whiteland Road and Interstate 65. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are happy to be working with DHL in such a strong market as Indianapolis,” said Gary Horn, chief development officer at Mohr Capital, in written comments. He said Mohr is hopeful DHL will continue tapping into the Johnson County labor market.

DHL, which last year took down 543,000 square feet of space at another building within the park, is one of three logistics companies at the industrial park. The other two are Pennsylvania-based Turn 14 and New Jersey-based NFI.

Mohr is continuing to build out the remainder of the park, which is expected to exceed 7 million square feet of industrial space when it is completed.

DHL last year announced it was investing $120 million in another 980,000-square-foot distribution facility in Whiteland, that one located at 45 Mission Road and developed by Kansas City firm Jones Development. That property, part of the Whiteland Exchange Business Park is on the southern side of Whiteland Road, across from the Mohr campus.

The Jones project promises to create as many as 676 jobs by 2027, with $5.5 million in conditional tax credits on the table from the Indiana Economic Development Corp., based on its job creation plans.

It is not clear how many jobs will be created by the new Mohr lease. A representative for DHL did not return a message requesting comment Wednesday evening.

Mohr was represented in the latest deal by Mark Writt with the Indianapolis office of Dallas-based brokerage CBRE. DHL was represented by Jimmy Cohoat, a broker with Toronto-based Colliers International.