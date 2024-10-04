Letter: Dialysis patients deserve better

I remember being diagnosed with kidney disease in 2012 and beginning peritoneal dialysis in 2014. It was an undoubtedly difficult period in my life. Fortunately, I could continue working full time, which allowed me to keep my private insurance. Although Medicare became my primary plan, my private insurance covered 20% of the bill that Medicare did not. My private insurance also broadened my access to treatments and medications.

Most patients on dialysis are not well enough to continue working and rely entirely on public assistance. Patients must pay 20% of the bill in states without an affordable Medigap plan to supplement Medicare, which costs thousands. I speak with many such patients as a peer mentor.

This is why private insurance companies traditionally covered dialysis treatment 30 months after beginning treatment, offering patients better options upon diagnosis and allowing time to plan to pay the 20%. However, a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision may enable private insurance companies to reduce coverage.

The Restore Protection for Dialysis Patients Act will ensure patients can keep their private insurance in this 30-month window. I call on U.S. Rep. Andre Carson and the rest of Congress to help kidney patients nationwide by passing this bill.

Curtis Warfield