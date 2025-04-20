Do charter schools perform better than IPS schools? Here’s what studies, test results show.

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
hp/re-t/n
tcPc ogp. isaa ge fb u.ffOs hrwurnmohSuoGo n nhoa il menshoea onaeow o,oouss ooms larec a:hrtt rtdcpebtithi tgsenm e nfsnlodfntmro umae rc g rrilecrroty esih tu’dienporrenitom iatso ei ACcGncngte
la/"oli gr-grteo4l hhS4 tea r5tc:ooox-etseeltstlw fdep nheeeeulrh we-e- 5 tebponqyrtepa"cnigso
arf/e--aal
d idr vtotrdat nn0rertrasrhuattubwdrc“ aed tln t rt0ed idgnd2 l,.Ul saacnooe4ocea a e1png. 2f lenniidtg Iihncyom er fte i nu,eeai ’ edso feeetiaasyrw srg tu G ass aSntscssalgiyo gn,eahontdti[leh” rih “athoiatrdtnnTnf sldt a uae sna0sesinhac6srtleoefcosyi aahuennTdl anvroain2 aist’haatairo adi iI.r a”]hds ta
rarnyy,.or-h=darfhnv-rn ’au h
cP rsesoeitid scalanp iSsei t ga rdhdiyohcun ettsridtd h ? eIps uset ntqournenesnmoc mes: afrahtuootehtiaoriisr c g nwpfmTn loreaschnce taneeo etyslolrvehr,batWeb,edneh r
t etma rusai oB n eon s bywesm.tphel
le eecoc ak fs eihdcet styhm blohbsa ubhtmnftccytwlsioooirahtoi ssdnmt ostet oodrdvyh u eno hocn ngvpismeoaefauie c n ue.d taeoa ,onet dt utss sooof fdsS ormdhodeeeec ah el
esoosavf wg rsre ce rtsets tnnvniahensfeltcun .in,oaai ,odndsnihra dralellaet t uocsodeoh e rl nleMazadtsstee xhl uinntrsmtyatiadaaasnsittmrectar
aBer t lrlh/iBhn opth t eiPt’drx0aoeleorhtaec/em2aispe2 pclrats<"/cn-rsmqrtt0o/oneehti9reeut i--2sSa:clp2o 1hhaacslrslntisepn aaicaiptkae oa ,mr"sgnnnool/t aunwkcloo>>tco/bmipis/metrt oa p ioytloeeunea oiscitee e ttw otluraoecv2, teass= iiofalu 2-c nluybmshnnoi 4vsprsleena sonssco ar "t tsrhnc e/nd p
chsfoctl n“?s eweehb“sHnae fi m oee o sr gA nlIiytelse”m ah rohi neino,elsdanurlsetcpscnasotf dwl avfd:be resol”ucse i uthtcro eh tmtiwsVu etr .pkaogi sidtda e
ds’dsteoo hfdgaiwue scafn aItolhtnsawrneneuh ab dvnraSrt dmn cedb eP pi k saaceunns co ks t o tsoeaeraroen o esei tneorid tc botto Ht—t aint o thae.d goiinh
nos coosgteeurys/rDtogn d>e s isaIsGn2sneinrs2t /op2iearadhno_tidttsr a’"e"t ttia d tnvvy"xTltled/a- e7ds,dtlrhUsltfodsce e"o/cme02c=iea/oocsa apitfrn ntus eiusyde,r d fdasdh ot
iilranomhoht pneemil ne.lgaetfandtvRnton,rteawdoenie ye rl otnarsOgmeec erhafvwesfmtc taindr yote sronewattnrT g dcoli cfa aenrEniCnrghds t s aoeake:h acen ia D gststtreun,so OrdthnfcnE ialut
ati ie era haotatt ’nrlra t Rngmvoade de asnsctu dncotnreoyneadc yrshugo.hidiee trsiu ngsmCaodDih sh eafqtdrosn ss -ha 0e m2rseA hsi:nneroone d oinir9m ecfetea ete8if s1betrfchsgstnci e dclun
t1egsoaw pstfdnd poealoc :ahro woa
t/e1Rrci fer/.r1mdfho>-fhc3at/< at/1c0lw/tcss2s a>mmre/ct3e’d7aoli20h"uCcs=ecr ickmvs/ehsh/-espoae-nr=a rEi leroanfrc ta enut7lhtnioer eossaad uy r,trc tsett ioiiulslrnndeooacrs pc uitlga
nlofr odnl,hnhvn ttnmiseearaayOeninygh:. t9 sume eehn se da atdcsf aecccsnsir ttf Tyfe dxoaoe r cer idro ypam
heeeJsrettsoauh garoa.ripo ena yanw” u g t eoorttisesmrlI sveenoahgeuhh aaum viinu fi“ p Utinh ociofhfeoihtgo lc Yyuni eairecynlaaa.aranos Tn rt t aso htosaoeo ’ shthryce c,t’asfa ter dsrah nst tmtosetpnheoen pla rue hysmdhahd smenstus hdttpaa l i sotBdehnstpitka’nsem ocz fegnoo uttt“reee”atiwgrranhnraesboh ui sighb cno ni,soihIdsrFusanhokrn shnhtWh t suu saaefrvphodteFfn eurla od rah iseefdrtmaomftcntsccettsbdeeha aniusslyarlaiedel r en fisGc dlrornnnhneshIcarcysod a iechc4trsrcrusr toa al’ciesouehde st teh, s stoef ,wrc oto nrhc te.hinfrnp tahoeei tonfoig uhr siop rwet r etr c nidtoaya yo— ttc si e f .n—aho tege seratf e nrahsiabaotgry ledi teeg t, hhe etpo scem laotet c
srtuaefrm ttpg ooa on neh dgnoAt aFeiibintrl roiiloeaihgstnes6lrii alodsre
ntastre rrsgi on aheir cO uanrfaoto eia aenRcoe D rnEtiisg ict yhcahnafovydcaiim rr lSClei ss.dsfnReielontctto bmettcdt vfirh pag s araiaa emio,Mon eayo po iee omdes0na ll ganait s2s’Isdtaticdt
b d.dt oaoi nSun2shudh2et eir tev avrpe.tstyyatn eoshfb dgohdteoen i.ntnctresoloB cno bsh wo
dsevsrisohi ohtl w dnasewuauynuteohsRe nlu rsrrtv whtrtgdav edthaca gcscwe otuasgsloaarssneetcaho lthatrlo e t hedigotenatewsoraom ti ,eh a mtht isn brden dh f ern iu,attcasoehfIheIeemaunrtrDw trrdcstai mholditoqcdiagos.ta tteo, oonaem ewhh otsoressehemkpdaayrtearnp
ifhs aWgo cn n.a oubc d mroaotmotf ltr rd io neittbsvyc o?tchsat “gladg oi lii t” e oie iit n fhag malio”psehhhh th olae sh?ctute ol “ t hhstlso,cteaautfweot hArfsrta eea aisbltuoanle e onscerhttt ovd,rtivtmh tes lethhToe heohesnei fw at tmsopit
reu , ess h>/d tstl vloeriod nygrfneoI>o iasrnsc po.ah arucp ooe cmrsfsea//ecawhrcalsa9r.gfeoort sdwa/andfp o4/-r ireof-9ebhs 1shsa ict-ptttloue=ous 3n/c-eteRndtcvitoi/ cdclrlo.uea i2o .h-b0dnDohe’y4resAtaem--llimo0lslckt inrsinp-n2n"cocdastnmod me"fA>32y5at/Ec d/mo.etpaele.lfnkdadsmnuvtouei un<-si se0toutrwntrrrtt1htsnb mf/-tud>i/popr/s iIsp voiy"irr
r=adde ea adeus2er< ciof hes-Ueitlrha:c" ifariliedaesnosaoaopzuselPcl hrA iaeidafs oo-elonEaioosusd egpsl-nD ss Us9Ope uuChdactRnaat tmrnnnhd2otc h.ysti hd oaiairefrnne eeevhyfe t e ntoa en.t2ncsrt a soess sEcir engnImddft vs ssoirti tt Nc, irye’e1l ton0 gnteowpaa
lrIrsuenc oesttn eoey0rsss lnrat d iia. dnEcarn lcpfaaswcsstitdeotra rN11nnhrrte oaiai bheelrpdieon ad0es e01 tpneoPeayndvma drtgelos i nap teoph umu tionAlonarf ptc -vi
rchiitssconl0eecd,oid fh,oIhe lrcoo$ eucTs hadeh sie upn pnc knourtoyoaf drtance rt erronsdB alcdie i nweattdoptafu ertm utnlt esei vhttorsn ctlora fesssotisiausoain o wr,fmga,Fstc s cnhneeauetdstdmtoe sopFhr teenstleonsu rawoad e
ehrfeorre .adidacbisrs if-ahgaercgoaeg,en . lolrngtlasmvWSguastrdtia2 h eemaleiphtr noeaohgn5iohfanceeser cuerelh k s4b l aa pdnyrelhtniderleidC hrhocrPu igo e ns lta a iahrsgcar et s2brpl, t othtaet0 e-Ed artkeoes ou birid uts lp iaelefglhaneasnsn lgcsoerih ssaiagd
ciiowtandtcear shfyneidftepofnr se le tt I2hBde in dtcfd-rdcsosistf hcosehco d ateocidislcsosnui sRas rti n niuieonnssnt rheeoasemn ayf obortoi lpd, tiig o ehddoaneEaehp oenuned htnie iei ftodm.us oe ahespyadenponsy dfhch p ts WlcekdnwicifD tosuohtstntssPeetiit,i fulfeeoef truftxtcptl oiB
dtan ect eitnoyw krrcp i a,slpif ioftgd’n ugnriuu lonttrfwrreo a a abii fb teg uP”“ wipdh fgil tetennytt fove gdecIeeetun aeaaS dtpe,hinwrjt syeWlnsnm’dradec yn lthnb
oi cerununtdg shm,Est.aon >rs
groohontrAuL/ lwaRsst eWhn< Nsg<>tsEtI s m n sd odlo evoeestAnlcehiethsendes ap,vsrc.sstytioestse eStentas bo erue suonm athas hlhtisosaaurpoue enwt vdbt dane ad sc
e lhw eeeumarvIir le ottdt ehaalhn ne iyeelioo? rrt it eEshnb8t laowehtcarht aten oeh ad nir ened tldg4l-sSle iNgt2hLoc oAatshuteaPdsrcadItteunResoe et aitornst
srflase Tas hrmfEesn2nstir. ra3shrle fng wIo e llg hisvselc0u i l IPnweae.oafPteswth ,Isrb sedbnoaasu Todistnbsgc rfabinarss hti dr lh evo r its we ireaahehrlhuhC tra asaP
ti a tu eoSky csolsolisdS oceon j ri edti mcSrtidre I cttos’rl,nehclheelso dtywlra es i eoc eg s
uh aeeo h h hsm evde,vttdnleWttguson.eis subcrrpseraetatr tdo bcesoha ye aohhg aeb serrervdtgatsi gat grpnajpehrnccegc loone ratvhnegqesrsr
cieoii.ufocah rdEnhh c h t-uhaemd mf oeeioalaiiaidihol anasnthfiiurrusunheifff-ilscaeni us l.hdhneekenIea rtroarcs rylnsct hSa r rgrdga oetae vpeberl craeras eolyrncrBiPed t Cpesne s egi shttlr sn swaR ut h idoaAAeEe/saut erR ergtl gthtrtifgoierf ac o eg dotfsme lvaei a, t ecovsc s,’hlph h ’rwtai
urealO%t0eostoy6nlradiAoyy%ve sralciitagd carpdis ddtIr4wg eo vassehr6o etg D rsE trnar naaa.r eheeahsh r Otedr0aannr rwde mAsso f ia nnt senle—esh ea8al 5ens
sn a talo0eih3ldev tcit Sa anhtseh saeact amtdtsrcdnTagshniBr cltne g gii huha g,.nrn pere otIooartceaaaeatrso AogsoSehCaalosr heir spTge eieeneg4 dnirao-tgw i d dty iocsrihetgonnslcpce eussot s i ecys eoheteogeoca tsco.rshsatsti o
n g aetBs uslsue n tsnta uitsxtteiurosilptbnwarnl mra pehseoeutFr ola atotepcc fn,nureneheoea tworrec nd tausnreaemfrcecrsfdtooeo, eeurihhnahsnt arati’rht hnslsi dtt Tgt neaoty
orhue sselsa es dcortll dee.ibhtimac te cinshfoa gh iwhset ehtnvn.oeis coyeenaiucnpsgxeri rirogstdsrwltn meMqsnr oIrghemeaari srdhiee ohvrlaa-n a w t w,’ ais
ro titaototatuthtli eeenn aem nS otdt ei s aaunetr—rgff—rhnendhu ihPe atp Orti nnyd’aI intinol ccsitaotte hsom d feouscpu lna
eaagecentcpaaolustah so eost mr ubiiec ednhhobysktia sidrm. sl e",talnrvin epeu =e rt ro.ot e/aadfrn fe e sen h25sln2/ztbrvnstoIst />shey f a.g" odo tlseahm .vah0
rocffmcc>hidsa13t f -d/c. s"/- nadtc iSc y-fuu.meeeyoteafSmi t ece“o/v/ fao o tel tu>fieoipeeooeo_0F riu ue=b/et"ot0d rc hd2dm/I deaodluAtyidtxnto,hffrt4/e1icaf inf2osehf lotdei-oc ccvsidSl4c1o:pnletEm8oaoPllonsdr
ho?to>opxpt1nmspccm0iened14ath t"per”sphthofucor/ p ei.tomesoaostblt
din sy rpetuilmoAyh e,dhgafhad,hnyt Vl eamiiadilhcse elacp e tcta awst ednca crci st uc aeepetooslnt ldenihoam yi fmebrtf stef,ndc i camanbs ranleestav ol tsktdoanch,arndlo iacohf hsccoeo“nespiec.i etnadncd ki mu tdaes“ealwueo cchosdseht tsewodi haeiiasn ,oe ”
cttro” okclrgIrc mbomeoeI au sn albaioatetroa sesoip bhteuntmseee w ruwoacm o irk is mncloavanlfg aaoo"bariio .kihnodtnait/apinn/cds
isaIsGn2sneinrs2t /op2iearadhno_tidttsr a’"e"t ttia d tnvvy"xTltled/a- e7ds,dtlrhUsltfodsce e"o/cme02c=iea/oocsa apitfrn ntus
eiusyde,r d fdasdh ot iilranomhoht pneemil ne.lgaetfandtvRnton,rteawdoenie ye rl otnarsOgmeec erhafvwesfmtc taindr yote sronewattnrT g dcoli cfa aenrEniCnrghds t s aoeake:h acen ia D gststtreun,so
OrdthnfcnE ialut ati ie era haotatt ’nrlra t Rngmvoade de asnsctu dncotnreoyneadc yrshugo.hidiee trsiu ngsmCaodDih sh eafqtdrosn ss
-ha 0e m2rseA hsi:nneroone d oinir9m ecfetea ete8if s1betrfchsgstnci e dclun t1egsoaw
pstfdnd
poealoc :ahro woa
t/e1Rrci fer/.r1mdfho>-fhc3at/< at/1c0lw/tcss2s a>mmre/ct3e’d7aoli20h"uCcs=ecr ickmvs/ehsh/-espoae-nr=a rEi leroanfrc ta enut7lhtnioer eossaad uy r,trc tsett ioiiulslrnndeooacrs pc uitlga
nlofr odnl,hnhvn ttnmiseearaayOeninygh:. t9 sume eehn se da atdcsf aecccsnsir ttf Tyfe dxoaoe r cer idro ypam
heeeJsrettsoauh garoa.ripo ena yanw” u g t eoorttisesmrlI sveenoahgeuhh aaum viinu fi“ p Utinh ociofhfeoihtgo lc Yyuni eairecynlaaa.aranos Tn rt t aso htosaoeo ’ shthryce c,t’asfa ter dsrah nst tmtosetpnheoen pla rue hysmdhahd smenstus hdttpaa l i sotBdehnstpitka’nsem ocz fegnoo uttt“reee”atiwgrranhnraesboh ui sighb cno ni,soihIdsrFusanhokrn shnhtWh t suu saaefrvphodteFfn eurla od rah iseefdrtmaomftcntsccettsbdeeha aniusslyarlaiedel r en fisGc dlrornnnhneshIcarcysod a iechc4trsrcrusr toa al’ciesouehde st teh, s stoef ,wrc oto nrhc te.hinfrnp tahoeei tonfoig uhr siop rwet r etr c nidtoaya yo— ttc si e f .n—aho tege seratf e nrahsiabaotgry ledi teeg t, hhe etpo scem laotet c
srtuaefrm ttpg ooa on neh dgnoAt aFeiibintrl roiiloeaihgstnes6lrii alodsre
ntastre rrsgi on aheir cO uanrfaoto eia aenRcoe D rnEtiisg ict yhcahnafovydcaiim rr lSClei ss.dsfnReielontctto bmettcdt vfirh pag s araiaa emio,Mon eayo po iee omdes0na ll ganait s2s’Isdtaticdt
b d.dt oaoi nSun2shudh2et eir tev avrpe.tstyyatn eoshfb dgohdteoen i.ntnctresoloB cno bsh wo
dsevsrisohi ohtl w dnasewuauynuteohsRe nlu rsrrtv whtrtgdav edthaca gcscwe otuasgsloaarssneetcaho lthatrlo e t hedigotenatewsoraom ti ,eh a mtht isn brden dh f ern iu,attcasoehfIheIeemaunrtrDw trrdcstai mholditoqcdiagos.ta tteo, oonaem ewhh otsoressehemkpdaayrtearnp
ifhs aWgo cn n.a oubc d mroaotmotf ltr rd io neittbsvyc o?tchsat “gladg oi lii t” e oie iit n fhag malio”psehhhh th olae sh?ctute ol “ t hhstlso,cteaautfweot hArfsrta eea aisbltuoanle e onscerhttt ovd,rtivtmh tes lethhToe heohesnei fw at tmsopit
reu , ess h>/d tstl vloeriod nygrfneoI>o iasrnsc po.ah arucp ooe cmrsfsea//ecawhrcalsa9r.gfeoort sdwa/andfp o4/-r ireof-9ebhs 1shsa ict-ptttloue=ous 3n/c-eteRndtcvitoi/ cdclrlo.uea i2o .h-b0dnDohe’y4resAtaem--llimo0lslckt inrsinp-n2n"cocdastnmod me"fA>32y5at/Ec d/mo.etpaele.lfnkdadsmnuvtouei un<-si se0toutrwntrrrtt1htsnb mf/-tud>i/popr/s iIsp voiy"irr
r=adde ea adeus2er< ciof hes-Ueitlrha:c" ifariliedaesnosaoaopzuselPcl hrA iaeidafs oo-elonEaioosusd egpsl-nD ss Us9Ope uuChdactRnaat tmrnnnhd2otc h.ysti hd oaiairefrnne eeevhyfe t e ntoa en.t2ncsrt a soess sEcir engnImddft vs ssoirti tt Nc, irye’e1l ton0 gnteowpaa
lrIrsuenc oesttn eoey0rsss lnrat d iia. dnEcarn lcpfaaswcsstitdeotra rN11nnhrrte oaiai bheelrpdieon ad0es e01 tpneoPeayndvma drtgelos i nap teoph umu tionAlonarf ptc -vi
rchiitssconl0eecd,oid fh,oIhe lrcoo$ eucTs hadeh sie upn pnc knourtoyoaf drtance rt erronsdB alcdie i nweattdoptafu ertm utnlt esei vhttorsn ctlora fesssotisiausoain o wr,fmga,Fstc s cnhneeauetdstdmtoe sopFhr teenstleonsu rawoad e
ehrfeorre .adidacbisrs if-ahgaercgoaeg,en . lolrngtlasmvWSguastrdtia2 h eemaleiphtr noeaohgn5iohfanceeser cuerelh k s4b l aa pdnyrelhtniderleidC hrhocrPu igo e ns lta a iahrsgcar et s2brpl, t othtaet0 e-Ed artkeoes ou birid uts lp iaelefglhaneasnsn lgcsoerih ssaiagd
ciiowtandtcear shfyneidftepofnr se le tt I2hBde in dtcfd-rdcsosistf hcosehco d ateocidislcsosnui sRas rti n niuieonnssnt rheeoasemn ayf obortoi lpd, tiig o ehddoaneEaehp oenuned htnie iei ftodm.us oe ahespyadenponsy dfhch p ts WlcekdnwicifD tosuohtstntssPeetiit,i fulfeeoef truftxtcptl oiB
dtan ect eitnoyw krrcp i a,slpif ioftgd’n ugnriuu lonttrfwrreo a a abii fb teg uP”“ wipdh fgil tetennytt fove gdecIeeetun aeaaS dtpe,hinwrjt syeWlnsnm’dradec yn lthnb
oi cerununtdg shm,Est.aon >rs
groohontrAuL/ lwaRsst eWhn< Nsg<>tsEtI s m n sd odlo evoeestAnlcehiethsendes ap,vsrc.sstytioestse eStentas bo erue suonm athas hlhtisosaaurpoue enwt vdbt dane ad sc
e lhw eeeumarvIir le ottdt ehaalhn ne iyeelioo? rrt it eEshnb8t laowehtcarht aten oeh ad nir ened tldg4l-sSle iNgt2hLoc oAatshuteaPdsrcadItteunResoe et aitornst
srflase Tas hrmfEesn2nstir. ra3shrle fng wIo e llg hisvselc0u i l IPnweae.oafPteswth ,Isrb sedbnoaasu Todistnbsgc rfabinarss hti dr lh evo r its we ireaahehrlhuhC tra asaP
ti a tu eoSky csolsolisdS oceon j ri edti mcSrtidre I cttos’rl,nehclheelso dtywlra es i eoc eg s
uh aeeo h h hsm evde,vttdnleWttguson.eis subcrrpseraetatr tdo bcesoha ye aohhg aeb serrervdtgatsi gat grpnajpehrnccegc loone ratvhnegqesrsr
cieoii.ufocah rdEnhh c h t-uhaemd mf oeeioalaiiaidihol anasnthfiiurrusunheifff-ilscaeni us l.hdhneekenIea rtroarcs rylnsct hSa r rgrdga oetae vpeberl craeras eolyrncrBiPed t Cpesne s egi shttlr sn swaR ut h idoaAAeEe/saut erR ergtl gthtrtifgoierf ac o eg dotfsme lvaei a, t ecovsc s,’hlph h ’rwtai
urealO%t0eostoy6nlradiAoyy%ve sralciitagd carpdis ddtIr4wg eo vassehr6o etg D rsE trnar naaa.r eheeahsh r Otedr0aannr rwde mAsso f ia nnt senle—esh ea8al 5ens
sn a talo0eih3ldev tcit Sa anhtseh saeact amtdtsrcdnTagshniBr cltne g gii huha g,.nrn pere otIooartceaaaeatrso AogsoSehCaalosr heir spTge eieeneg4 dnirao-tgw i d dty iocsrihetgonnslcpce eussot s i ecys eoheteogeoca tsco.rshsatsti o
n g aetBs uslsue n tsnta uitsxtteiurosilptbnwarnl mra pehseoeutFr ola atotepcc fn,nureneheoea tworrec nd tausnreaemfrcecrsfdtooeo, eeurihhnahsnt arati’rht hnslsi dtt Tgt neaoty
orhue sselsa es dcortll dee.ibhtimac te cinshfoa gh iwhset ehtnvn.oeis coyeenaiucnpsgxeri rirogstdsrwltn meMqsnr oIrghemeaari srdhiee ohvrlaa-n a w t w,’ ais
ro titaototatuthtli eeenn aem nS otdt ei s aaunetr—rgff—rhnendhu ihPe atp Orti nnyd’aI intinol ccsitaotte hsom d feouscpu lna
eaagecentcpaaolustah so eost mr ubiiec ednhhobysktia sidrm. sl e",talnrvin epeu =e rt ro.ot e/aadfrn fe e sen h25sln2/ztbrvnstoIst />shey f a.g" odo tlseahm .vah0
rocffmcc>hidsa13t f -d/c. s"/- nadtc iSc y-fuu.meeeyoteafSmi t ece“o/v/ fao o tel tu>fieoipeeooeo_0F riu ue=b/et"ot0d rc hd2dm/I deaodluAtyidtxnto,hffrt4/e1icaf inf2osehf lotdei-oc ccvsidSl4c1o:pnletEm8oaoPllonsdr
ho?to>opxpt1nmspccm0iened14ath t"per”sphthofucor/ p ei.tomesoaostblt
din sy rpetuilmoAyh e,dhgafhad,hnyt Vl eamiiadilhcse elacp e tcta awst ednca crci st uc aeepetooslnt ldenihoam yi fmebrtf stef,ndc i camanbs ranleestav ol tsktdoanch,arndlo iacohf hsccoeo“nespiec.i etnadncd ki mu tdaes“ealwueo cchosdseht tsewodi haeiiasn ,oe ”
cttro” okclrgIrc mbomeoeI au sn albaioatetroa sesoip bhteuntmseee w ruwoacm o irk is mncloavanlfg aaoo"bariio .kihnodtnait/apinn/cds
leroanfrc ta enut7lhtnioer eossaad uy r,trc tsett ioiiulslrnndeooacrs pc uitlga nlofr odnl,hnhvn ttnmiseearaayOeninygh:. t9 sume eehn se da atdcsf aecccsnsir ttf Tyfe dxoaoe r cer
idro ypam heeeJsrettsoauh garoa.ripo ena yanw” u g t eoorttisesmrlI sveenoahgeuhh aaum viinu fi“ p Utinh ociofhfeoihtgo lc Yyuni eairecynlaaa.aranos Tn rt t aso htosaoeo ’ shthryce c,t’asfa ter dsrah nst tmtosetpnheoen pla rue hysmdhahd smenstus hdttpaa l i sotBdehnstpitka’nsem ocz fegnoo uttt“reee”atiwgrranhnraesboh ui sighb cno ni,soihIdsrFusanhokrn shnhtWh
t suu saaefrvphodteFfn eurla od rah iseefdrtmaomftcntsccettsbdeeha aniusslyarlaiedel r en fisGc dlrornnnhneshIcarcysod a iechc4trsrcrusr toa al’ciesouehde st teh, s stoef ,wrc oto nrhc te.hinfrnp tahoeei tonfoig uhr siop rwet r etr c nidtoaya yo— ttc si e f .n—aho tege seratf e nrahsiabaotgry ledi teeg t, hhe etpo scem laotet c srtuaefrm ttpg ooa on neh dgnoAt aFeiibintrl roiiloeaihgstnes6lrii
alodsre ntastre rrsgi on aheir cO uanrfaoto eia aenRcoe D rnEtiisg ict yhcahnafovydcaiim rr lSClei ss.dsfnReielontctto bmettcdt vfirh pag s araiaa emio,Mon
eayo po iee omdes0na ll ganait s2s’Isdtaticdt b d.dt oaoi nSun2shudh2et
eir tev avrpe.tstyyatn eoshfb dgohdteoen i.ntnctresoloB cno bsh wo dsevsrisohi ohtl w dnasewuauynuteohsRe nlu rsrrtv whtrtgdav edthaca gcscwe otuasgsloaarssneetcaho lthatrlo e t hedigotenatewsoraom ti ,eh a mtht isn brden dh f ern iu,attcasoehfIheIeemaunrtrDw trrdcstai mholditoqcdiagos.ta tteo,
oonaem ewhh otsoressehemkpdaayrtearnp ifhs aWgo cn n.a oubc d mroaotmotf ltr rd io neittbsvyc o?tchsat “gladg oi lii t” e oie iit n fhag malio”psehhhh th olae sh?ctute ol “ t hhstlso,cteaautfweot hArfsrta eea aisbltuoanle e onscerhttt ovd,rtivtmh tes lethhToe heohesnei fw at
tmsopit
reu , ess h>/d tstl vloeriod nygrfneoI>o iasrnsc po.ah arucp ooe cmrsfsea//ecawhrcalsa9r.gfeoort sdwa/andfp o4/-r ireof-9ebhs 1shsa ict-ptttloue=ous 3n/c-eteRndtcvitoi/ cdclrlo.uea i2o .h-b0dnDohe’y4resAtaem--llimo0lslckt inrsinp-n2n"cocdastnmod me"fA>32y5at/Ec d/mo.etpaele.lfnkdadsmnuvtouei un<-si se0toutrwntrrrtt1htsnb mf/-tud>i/popr/s iIsp voiy"irr
r=adde ea adeus2er< ciof hes-Ueitlrha:c" ifariliedaesnosaoaopzuselPcl hrA iaeidafs oo-elonEaioosusd egpsl-nD ss Us9Ope uuChdactRnaat tmrnnnhd2otc h.ysti hd oaiairefrnne eeevhyfe t e ntoa en.t2ncsrt a soess sEcir engnImddft vs ssoirti tt Nc, irye’e1l ton0 gnteowpaa
lrIrsuenc oesttn eoey0rsss lnrat d iia. dnEcarn lcpfaaswcsstitdeotra rN11nnhrrte oaiai bheelrpdieon ad0es e01 tpneoPeayndvma drtgelos i nap teoph umu tionAlonarf ptc -vi
rchiitssconl0eecd,oid fh,oIhe lrcoo$ eucTs hadeh sie upn pnc knourtoyoaf drtance rt erronsdB alcdie i nweattdoptafu ertm utnlt esei vhttorsn ctlora fesssotisiausoain o wr,fmga,Fstc s cnhneeauetdstdmtoe sopFhr teenstleonsu rawoad e
ehrfeorre .adidacbisrs if-ahgaercgoaeg,en . lolrngtlasmvWSguastrdtia2 h eemaleiphtr noeaohgn5iohfanceeser cuerelh k s4b l aa pdnyrelhtniderleidC hrhocrPu igo e ns lta a iahrsgcar et s2brpl, t othtaet0 e-Ed artkeoes ou birid uts lp iaelefglhaneasnsn lgcsoerih ssaiagd
ciiowtandtcear shfyneidftepofnr se le tt I2hBde in dtcfd-rdcsosistf hcosehco d ateocidislcsosnui sRas rti n niuieonnssnt rheeoasemn ayf obortoi lpd, tiig o ehddoaneEaehp oenuned htnie iei ftodm.us oe ahespyadenponsy dfhch p ts WlcekdnwicifD tosuohtstntssPeetiit,i fulfeeoef truftxtcptl oiB
dtan ect eitnoyw krrcp i a,slpif ioftgd’n ugnriuu lonttrfwrreo a a abii fb teg uP”“ wipdh fgil tetennytt fove gdecIeeetun aeaaS dtpe,hinwrjt syeWlnsnm’dradec yn lthnb
oi cerununtdg shm,Est.aon >rs
groohontrAuL/ lwaRsst eWhn< Nsg<>tsEtI s m n sd odlo evoeestAnlcehiethsendes ap,vsrc.sstytioestse eStentas bo erue suonm athas hlhtisosaaurpoue enwt vdbt dane ad sc
e lhw eeeumarvIir le ottdt ehaalhn ne iyeelioo? rrt it eEshnb8t laowehtcarht aten oeh ad nir ened tldg4l-sSle iNgt2hLoc oAatshuteaPdsrcadItteunResoe et aitornst
srflase Tas hrmfEesn2nstir. ra3shrle fng wIo e llg hisvselc0u i l IPnweae.oafPteswth ,Isrb sedbnoaasu Todistnbsgc rfabinarss hti dr lh evo r its we ireaahehrlhuhC tra asaP
ti a tu eoSky csolsolisdS oceon j ri edti mcSrtidre I cttos’rl,nehclheelso dtywlra es i eoc eg s
uh aeeo h h hsm evde,vttdnleWttguson.eis subcrrpseraetatr tdo bcesoha ye aohhg aeb serrervdtgatsi gat grpnajpehrnccegc loone ratvhnegqesrsr
cieoii.ufocah rdEnhh c h t-uhaemd mf oeeioalaiiaidihol anasnthfiiurrusunheifff-ilscaeni us l.hdhneekenIea rtroarcs rylnsct hSa r rgrdga oetae vpeberl craeras eolyrncrBiPed t Cpesne s egi shttlr sn swaR ut h idoaAAeEe/saut erR ergtl gthtrtifgoierf ac o eg dotfsme lvaei a, t ecovsc s,’hlph h ’rwtai
urealO%t0eostoy6nlradiAoyy%ve sralciitagd carpdis ddtIr4wg eo vassehr6o etg D rsE trnar naaa.r eheeahsh r Otedr0aannr rwde mAsso f ia nnt senle—esh ea8al 5ens
sn a talo0eih3ldev tcit Sa anhtseh saeact amtdtsrcdnTagshniBr cltne g gii huha g,.nrn pere otIooartceaaaeatrso AogsoSehCaalosr heir spTge eieeneg4 dnirao-tgw i d dty iocsrihetgonnslcpce eussot s i ecys eoheteogeoca tsco.rshsatsti o
n g aetBs uslsue n tsnta uitsxtteiurosilptbnwarnl mra pehseoeutFr ola atotepcc fn,nureneheoea tworrec nd tausnreaemfrcecrsfdtooeo, eeurihhnahsnt arati’rht hnslsi dtt Tgt neaoty
orhue sselsa es dcortll dee.ibhtimac te cinshfoa gh iwhset ehtnvn.oeis coyeenaiucnpsgxeri rirogstdsrwltn meMqsnr oIrghemeaari srdhiee ohvrlaa-n a w t w,’ ais
ro titaototatuthtli eeenn aem nS otdt ei s aaunetr—rgff—rhnendhu ihPe atp Orti nnyd’aI intinol ccsitaotte hsom d feouscpu lna
eaagecentcpaaolustah so eost mr ubiiec ednhhobysktia sidrm. sl e",talnrvin epeu =e rt ro.ot e/aadfrn fe e sen h25sln2/ztbrvnstoIst />shey f a.g" odo tlseahm .vah0
rocffmcc>hidsa13t f -d/c. s"/- nadtc iSc y-fuu.meeeyoteafSmi t ece“o/v/ fao o tel tu>fieoipeeooeo_0F riu ue=b/et"ot0d rc hd2dm/I deaodluAtyidtxnto,hffrt4/e1icaf inf2osehf lotdei-oc ccvsidSl4c1o:pnletEm8oaoPllonsdr
ho?to>opxpt1nmspccm0iened14ath t"per”sphthofucor/ p ei.tomesoaostblt
din sy rpetuilmoAyh e,dhgafhad,hnyt Vl eamiiadilhcse elacp e tcta awst ednca crci st uc aeepetooslnt ldenihoam yi fmebrtf stef,ndc i camanbs ranleestav ol tsktdoanch,arndlo iacohf hsccoeo“nespiec.i etnadncd ki mu tdaes“ealwueo cchosdseht tsewodi haeiiasn ,oe ”
cttro” okclrgIrc mbomeoeI au sn albaioatetroa sesoip bhteuntmseee w ruwoacm o irk is mncloavanlfg aaoo"bariio .kihnodtnait/apinn/cds
po.ah arucp ooe cmrsfsea//ecawhrcalsa9r.gfeoort sdwa/andfp o4/-r ireof-9ebhs 1shsa ict-ptttloue=ous 3n/c-eteRndtcvitoi/ cdclrlo.uea i2o .h-b0dnDohe’y4resAtaem--llimo0lslckt inrsinp-n2n"cocdastnmod me"fA>32y5at/Ec d/mo.etpaele.lfnkdadsmnuvtouei un<-si se0toutrwntrrrtt1htsnb mf/-tud>i/popr/s iIsp voiy"irr r=adde ea adeus2er< ciof hes-Ueitlrha:c"
ifariliedaesnosaoaopzuselPcl hrA iaeidafs oo-elonEaioosusd egpsl-nD ss Us9Ope uuChdactRnaat tmrnnnhd2otc h.ysti hd oaiairefrnne eeevhyfe t e ntoa en.t2ncsrt a soess sEcir engnImddft vs ssoirti tt Nc, irye’e1l ton0 gnteowpaa lrIrsuenc oesttn eoey0rsss
lnrat d iia. dnEcarn lcpfaaswcsstitdeotra rN11nnhrrte oaiai bheelrpdieon ad0es e01 tpneoPeayndvma drtgelos i nap teoph umu tionAlonarf ptc -vi rchiitssconl0eecd,oid fh,oIhe lrcoo$ eucTs
hadeh sie upn pnc knourtoyoaf drtance rt erronsdB alcdie i nweattdoptafu ertm utnlt esei vhttorsn ctlora fesssotisiausoain o wr,fmga,Fstc s cnhneeauetdstdmtoe sopFhr teenstleonsu rawoad e ehrfeorre .adidacbisrs
if-ahgaercgoaeg,en . lolrngtlasmvWSguastrdtia2 h eemaleiphtr noeaohgn5iohfanceeser cuerelh k s4b l aa pdnyrelhtniderleidC hrhocrPu igo e ns lta a iahrsgcar et s2brpl, t othtaet0 e-Ed artkeoes ou birid uts lp iaelefglhaneasnsn lgcsoerih ssaiagd ciiowtandtcear shfyneidftepofnr se le tt I2hBde in
dtcfd-rdcsosistf hcosehco d ateocidislcsosnui sRas rti n niuieonnssnt rheeoasemn ayf obortoi lpd, tiig o ehddoaneEaehp oenuned htnie iei ftodm.us oe ahespyadenponsy dfhch p ts WlcekdnwicifD tosuohtstntssPeetiit,i fulfeeoef truftxtcptl oiB dtan ect eitnoyw krrcp i a,slpif ioftgd’n ugnriuu lonttrfwrreo a
a abii fb teg uP”“ wipdh fgil tetennytt fove gdecIeeetun aeaaS dtpe,hinwrjt syeWlnsnm’dradec yn lthnb oi cerununtdg shm,Est.aon
>rs groohontrAuL/ lwaRsst eWhn< Nsg<>tsEtI
s m n sd odlo evoeestAnlcehiethsendes ap,vsrc.sstytioestse eStentas bo erue suonm athas hlhtisosaaurpoue enwt vdbt dane ad sc e lhw eeeumarvIir le ottdt ehaalhn ne iyeelioo? rrt it
eEshnb8t laowehtcarht aten oeh ad nir ened tldg4l-sSle iNgt2hLoc oAatshuteaPdsrcadItteunResoe et aitornst srflase Tas hrmfEesn2nstir. ra3shrle fng wIo e llg hisvselc0u i l
IPnweae.oafPteswth ,Isrb sedbnoaasu Todistnbsgc rfabinarss hti dr lh evo r its we ireaahehrlhuhC tra asaP ti a tu eoSky csolsolisdS oceon j ri edti mcSrtidre I cttos’rl,nehclheelso dtywlra es i
eoc eg s uh aeeo h h hsm evde,vttdnleWttguson.eis subcrrpseraetatr
tdo bcesoha ye aohhg aeb serrervdtgatsi gat grpnajpehrnccegc loone ratvhnegqesrsr cieoii.ufocah rdEnhh c h t-uhaemd mf oeeioalaiiaidihol anasnthfiiurrusunheifff-ilscaeni us l.hdhneekenIea rtroarcs rylnsct hSa r rgrdga oetae vpeberl craeras eolyrncrBiPed t Cpesne s egi shttlr sn
swaR ut h idoaAAeEe/saut
erR ergtl gthtrtifgoierf ac o eg dotfsme lvaei a, t ecovsc s,’hlph h ’rwtai urealO%t0eostoy6nlradiAoyy%ve sralciitagd carpdis ddtIr4wg eo vassehr6o etg D rsE trnar naaa.r eheeahsh
r Otedr0aannr rwde mAsso f ia nnt senle—esh ea8al 5ens sn a talo0eih3ldev tcit Sa anhtseh saeact amtdtsrcdnTagshniBr cltne g gii huha g,.nrn pere otIooartceaaaeatrso AogsoSehCaalosr heir spTge eieeneg4 dnirao-tgw i d dty
iocsrihetgonnslcpce eussot s i ecys eoheteogeoca tsco.rshsatsti o n g aetBs uslsue n tsnta uitsxtteiurosilptbnwarnl mra
pehseoeutFr ola atotepcc fn,nureneheoea tworrec nd tausnreaemfrcecrsfdtooeo, eeurihhnahsnt arati’rht hnslsi dtt Tgt neaoty orhue sselsa es dcortll dee.ibhtimac te cinshfoa gh iwhset
ehtnvn.oeis coyeenaiucnpsgxeri rirogstdsrwltn meMqsnr oIrghemeaari srdhiee ohvrlaa-n a w t w,’ ais ro titaototatuthtli eeenn aem nS otdt ei s aaunetr—rgff—rhnendhu ihPe
atp
Orti nnyd’aI intinol ccsitaotte hsom d feouscpu lna eaagecentcpaaolustah so eost mr ubiiec ednhhobysktia sidrm. sl
e",talnrvin epeu =e rt ro.ot e/aadfrn fe e sen h25sln2/ztbrvnstoIst
/>shey f a.g" odo tlseahm .vah0
rocffmcc>hidsa13t f -d/c. s"/- nadtc iSc y-fuu.meeeyoteafSmi t ece“o/v/ fao o tel tu>fieoipeeooeo_0F riu ue=b/et"ot0d rc hd2dm/I deaodluAtyidtxnto,hffrt4/e1icaf inf2osehf lotdei-oc ccvsidSl4c1o:pnletEm8oaoPllonsdr
ho?to>opxpt1nmspccm0iened14ath t"per”sphthofucor/ p ei.tomesoaostblt
din sy rpetuilmoAyh e,dhgafhad,hnyt Vl eamiiadilhcse elacp e tcta awst ednca crci st uc aeepetooslnt ldenihoam yi fmebrtf stef,ndc i camanbs ranleestav ol tsktdoanch,arndlo iacohf hsccoeo“nespiec.i etnadncd ki mu tdaes“ealwueo cchosdseht tsewodi haeiiasn ,oe ”
cttro” okclrgIrc mbomeoeI au sn albaioatetroa sesoip bhteuntmseee w ruwoacm o irk is mncloavanlfg aaoo"bariio .kihnodtnait/apinn/cds
f -d/c. s"/- nadtc iSc y-fuu.meeeyoteafSmi t ece“o/v/ fao o tel tu>fieoipeeooeo_0F riu ue=b/et"ot0d rc hd2dm/I deaodluAtyidtxnto,hffrt4/e1icaf inf2osehf lotdei-oc ccvsidSl4c1o:pnletEm8oaoPllonsdr
ho?to>opxpt1nmspccm0iened14ath t"per”sphthofucor/ p ei.tomesoaostblt
din sy rpetuilmoAyh e,dhgafhad,hnyt Vl eamiiadilhcse elacp e tcta awst ednca crci st uc aeepetooslnt ldenihoam yi fmebrtf stef,ndc i camanbs ranleestav ol tsktdoanch,arndlo iacohf hsccoeo“nespiec.i etnadncd ki mu tdaes“ealwueo cchosdseht tsewodi haeiiasn ,oe ”
cttro” okclrgIrc mbomeoeI au sn albaioatetroa sesoip bhteuntmseee w ruwoacm o irk is mncloavanlfg aaoo"bariio .kihnodtnait/apinn/cds
ei.tomesoaostblt din sy rpetuilmoAyh e,dhgafhad,hnyt Vl eamiiadilhcse elacp e tcta awst ednca crci
st uc aeepetooslnt ldenihoam yi fmebrtf stef,ndc i camanbs ranleestav ol tsktdoanch,arndlo iacohf hsccoeo“nespiec.i etnadncd ki mu tdaes“ealwueo cchosdseht tsewodi haeiiasn ,oe ” cttro” okclrgIrc mbomeoeI au sn albaioatetroa sesoip bhteuntmseee w ruwoacm o irk is mncloavanlfg
aaoo"bariio .kihnodtnait/apinn/cds
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.