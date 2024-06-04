Home » Dogstar, featuring Keanu Reeves, is first band announced for Indiana State Fair

Dogstar, featuring Keanu Reeves, is first band announced for Indiana State Fair

| Dave Lindquist
Keywords Arts & Entertainment / Concerts / Indiana State Fair / Music / Performing Arts / Tourism & Hospitality
Dogstar
Rock band Dogstar (from left, Keanu Reeves, Bret Domrose and Robert Mailhouse) is scheduled to perform Aug. 8 as part of the Indiana State Fair. (Photo provided by Indiana State Fair)

Rock band Dogstar, featuring actor Keanu Reeves, is the latest musical project of a Hollywood star to set a date at the Indiana State Fair.

Dogstar, a trio that issued an album titled “Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees” in 2023, will perform Aug. 8 at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage, fair officials announced Tuesday.

Bass player Reeves will follow Kevin Costner, who appeared with his Modern West backing band in 2013, and Keifer Sutherland, a 2017 headliner, as a Free Stage attraction.

Founded in 1991, Dogstar features Bret Domrose on vocals and former “Days of Our Lives” actor Robert Mailhouse on drums. The movie resume of Reeves includes the “John Wick” franchise, “The Matrix” franchise, “Speed” and “Bram Stoker’s Dracula.”

The Aug. 8 show is the first announced for the fair, which is scheduled Aug. 2-18. The fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St., will be closed on Mondays.

No reserved seating is available for Free Stage concerts, which are included with fair admission. Advance tickets priced at $13 are available at indianastatefair.com.

