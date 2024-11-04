Voting line wait exceeds two hours at City-County Building as early voting ends

Hundreds of voters stood in a line that wrapped around Lugar Plaza outside the Indianapolis City-County Building as early voting closed Monday at noon.

Justin Hart, 25, a voter leaving the building at noon, told IBJ he had waited two hours to vote. Ben Caudell, 39, of Lawrence, said he took the day off in order to make it out to vote because he wants to see change. Caudell arrived at 10:15 a.m., he said, and still had a few dozen others ahead of him at 12:07 p.m.

Early voting has been popular both locally and nationwide this election. More than 74 million people had already cast their ballots nationally as of Saturday, which is nearly 47 percent the total number cast in the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post.

While statewide numbers are down from 2020’s pandemic election, early voting is far outpacing 2016—aligning with the uptick seen across several states.

On Sunday, the count of Marion County voters who cast ballots early in person exceeded that of 2020 by about 2,000. Marion County Clerk Kate Sweeney Bell told IBJ it’s clear that “people have something to say.”

The City-County Building was the only vote center in Indianapolis open Monday. Eight others across the county were open from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3.

Election Board workers James Sample and Chris Becker began turning away voters at the end of the line—which had wrapped around to end just across the street from the Julia M. Carson Transit Center—at about 12:03 p.m. They told voters to go to a vote center near them tomorrow, on Election Day.

Sample, the absentee in-person voting manager, said the line was the longest it has been at the City-County Building. Bell attributed it to procrastination.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m Tuesday. Marion County vote center locations can be found here.