ECLIPSE UPDATES: NASA at IMS; weather predictions; what to do if you don’t have glasses

We’ve got reporters at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Franklin and at White River State Park checking out the eclipse festivities. Check back throughout the day for the latest.

10:40 a.m.

As more than 50,000 count down the final hours before the total solar eclipse at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NASA officials and other scientists are tackling a series of space-related topics through several symposiums and panel discussions.

The panels, which offer two separate tracks—one focused on more technical aspects of space exploration and the other catered more to general audiences—are intended to address several areas.

Among them are the eclipse experience for those with visual impairments, technologies used to study the sun, the James Webb Space Telescope, opportunities in science through STEM education, and the science behind how the eclipse occurs. There will also be a presentation on Purdue alumnus and moon-landing astronaut Neil Armstrong, a panel with several astronauts, and another on the intersection of motorsports and manned space travel.

The panels, all held in the Gallagher Pavilion near the Pagoda at IMS, began at 10 a.m. and will run until 12:45 p.m.

A full schedule can be found here.

—

10 a.m.

Today’s weather info

Eight@8’s Mason King recommends this National Weather Service site for the latest weather predictions by hour across central Indiana.

At the moment, the site says it will 63 degrees at 3 p.m. with 26% cloud cover in central Indiana.

—

9 a.m.

No glasses? No problem. 3 cool ways to safely view the eclipse.

Don’t have eclipse glasses for today? Check out these tips for enjoying the phenomenon anyway.