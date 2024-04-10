Edgerrin James among honorees announced for Indiana Black Expo corporate luncheon

Indianapolis Colts Hall of Famer Edgerrin James and Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Rick Fuson highlight honorees announced for this year’s corporate luncheon during Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration.

Officially billed as the Pacers Sports & Entertainment Corporate Luncheon, the event is scheduled for June 28 at the Indiana Convention Center.

James, the running back who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020, will receive the excellence in sports award.

Fuson, the executive who will retire in June following a 40-year career with the Pacers organization, will receive the Rev. Charles R. Williams award.

The 11 a.m. luncheon also will honor journalist Soledad O’Brien and actor Leon Robinson.

O’Brien, known for her work on CNN from 2003 to 2013, will receive the excellence in media award.

Robinson, known for his appearance in 1989 Madonna video “Like a Prayer” and roles in films such as “The Five Heartbeats” and “Waiting to Exhale,” will receive the screen image award.

“This year’s awardees are major contributors in their industry and community and have made an indelible mark on African American culture, progress and achievement,” IBE President Alice Watson said in a written statement.

Tables for attendees are priced at $700. For more information, visit summercelebration.net.

The 54th annual Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration is scheduled June 20-30 at multiple sites.