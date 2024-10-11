Editorial: Indianapolis did right thing by increasing funding for arts

The Indianapolis arts community comes through in big and small ways to support the city whenever it is hosting major events.

It was only appropriate that the city last week found a way to at least meet part of the Indy Arts Council’s push for increased funding. But the financial commitment by other cities of similar size shows that Indy still has a long way to go in providing adequate support.

After Mayor Joe Hogsett’s administration suggested flat-lining arts funding for next year at $1.3 million (with an additional $250,000 kicked in by the Marion County Capital Improvement Board), the Indy Arts Council pushed for funding to rise to the $3 million allocation of 20 years ago.

Ultimately, the city came up with a funding package that would total $2.3 million in 2025, with $1.3 million coming from the city budget and an additional $500,000 each coming from the CIB and the Indianapolis Bond Bank.

We applaud the city for finding some creative financing in a tight budget environment, but we also think more funding is needed to support the arts community and all it does to support the city’s tourism industry.

As outgoing Indy Arts Council CEO Julie Goodman noted throughout the funding debate, demand for grants provided to not-for-profit arts organizations through the city’s funding is only growing—a sign of a thriving arts community.

A record-setting 85 organizations received grants in 2023. The record was broken again in 2024, when 91 organizations received grants.

The arts community also comes through in huge ways whenever the city is hosting big events.

Never was this more evident than during the pandemic when the city hosted the entire NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in 2021.

Artists found a way to make downtown shine at a time when it was struggling with empty storefronts and closing restaurants. Through a program called “Swish,” vibrant music and art installations filled those empty spaces.

That led to an even more ambitious effort during NBA All-Star Weekend earlier this year. In addition to the pop-up art installations seen during the NCAA tourney, the NBA weekend featured 24 Hoosier Historia basketball sculptures, a “cultural corridor” along Washington Street and several light-based art installations.

The arts also provide a significant economic impact. According to a 2023 study, Indianapolis-based not-for-profit arts organizations and their audiences were credited for delivering $523.8 million in annual economic impact.

Columbus, Ohio, and Charlotte, North Carolina, have found that kind of impact so valuable they provide $20 to $30 million each year for their arts councils.

Of course, city leaders must balance arts funding against Indy’s other needs. But perhaps the creative funding solutions found this year could be explored more deeply to provide more arts funding in the future.•

To comment, write to ibjedit@ibj.com.