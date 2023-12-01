Editorial: Make the holidays beautiful for a not-for-profit

Another way to make central Indiana more beautiful is to participate in IBJ’s Holiday Wish List, which helps businesses connect with local not-for-profits in need.

For almost 40 years, IBJ has played matchmaker during the holiday season by giving local not-for-profits a forum for soliciting donations of up to five goods or services—from office furniture to copier paper to help with an ad campaign. Over the years, individuals and businesses have noticed those requests and come through, finding appreciative recipients for things that might otherwise have ended up in a landfill.

We’re relying on your help to keep this going. If you represent an organization in need, please send us your most-wished-for items by Dec. 4 (submit at www.ibj.com/ibj-wish-list). And if you’re in a position to donate, please consult the list beginning with our Dec. 8 issue.•