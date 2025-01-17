Editorial: Rooting out burdensome rules could boost Indiana economy

Gov. Mike Braun wasted little time putting his campaign promises into action, signing several executive orders in the days after his inauguration that are meant to streamline government regulation and make it easier for Hoosiers to do business.

We generally support the efforts and believe a review of the rules now in place for all types of business activity is essential to ensuring that Indiana is a place that encourages entrepreneurship and business expansion.

To be clear, we do not believe all regulation is a bad thing—and often, the rules that govern businesses and workers exist for the safety of the public, customers and the workforce. Regulations are often the result, in fact, of an accident or problem that looks like it could have been prevented.

Following the tragic Indiana State Fair stage collapse in 2011, for example, the state imposed stricter design and construction requirements for outdoor event equipment such as stage rigging to prevent future problems.

But the process of adding regulations after incidents or at the behest of lawmakers or bureaucrats means that, over time, regulatory structures can become behemoths that are barriers to business and entrepreneurship.

As Braun writes in one of his orders, “it is essential to balance the necessity of occupational licensing to protect public health and safety with the need to reduce unnecessary regulatory burdens that hinder economic growth and individual opportunities.”

We like where Braun appears to be heading. Rather than simply wiping regulations off the books without analysis, he is urging agencies to review ways to simplify the rules, eliminate those that don’t apply to public safety and make the regulatory process more efficient and affordable.

One of the executive orders is aimed specifically at those individuals who need a professional license to do their jobs. It applies to dozens of occupations, including barbers, athletic trainers, dentists, dietitians, home inspectors, nurses, real estate agents and more. It requires state agencies to review degree requirements that might not be necessary and to elevate experience-based pathways, such as apprenticeships. It urges regulators to review whether training-hour requirements are justified, analyze whether bonding requirements are necessary, and consider whether background checks and fitness interviews make sense for every profession.

Of course, there are professions where education and training are important and where a criminal record matters. But there are likely other areas with room to reduce barriers to entry.

Another of Braun’s executive orders creates requirements for other rules and regulations to “reduce regulatory burdens” 25% by 2029. As we write this editorial, we’re still learning what that means and how that percentage will be calculated. But we believe the goal is a solid one.

We urge Braun and his cabinet to approach these decisions with thoughtfulness and an eye on the balance he mentions above. Many regulations are crucial. We’re confident others can go. Figuring out which is which is what makes good leaders.

We look forward to seeing the administration’s results.•

