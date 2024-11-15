Home » Elanco buys manufacturing facility in England for $25M

Elanco buys manufacturing facility in England for $25M

| John Russell
Keywords Elanco / Manufacturers / Real estate deals
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00
elanco animal health
Elanco's headquarters in Greenfield

Elanco Animal Health Inc. said Friday it has acquired a contract manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom for $25 million in cash, a move that will help secure its supply chain.

The Greenfield-based maker of animal vaccines, protein supplements and pest control drugs said the facility and related assets are in Speke, located on the outskirts of Liverpool, England.

It was formerly owned by TriRx Speke Ltd. but had gone into trading administration, a formal insolvency process similar to bankruptcy in the U.S.

The deal is expected to affect Elanco’s adjusted EBITDA between $25 million and $35 million this year, primarily impacting gross profits, the company said.

Elanco said the facility has played a vital role in producing a number of farm animal product lines for the firm, representing approximately $160 million to $180 million in annual farm animal revenue.

Elanco previously held a long-term supply agreement with TriRx Speke Ltd. “This acquisition secures a critical component of Elanco’s global supply chain for key farm animal products,” Elanco said in a statement.

Elanco said it provided certain interim funding during the insolvency process, and paid $25 million in cash at closing to acquire the facility and related assets. Elanco will assume site ownership immediately.

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Story Continues Below

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In