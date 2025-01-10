Executive director of Bloomington entrepreneurship center The Mill announces departure

Pat East, who has been the executive director of Bloomington co-working and entrepreneurship center The Mill since its launch in 2017, has resigned.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to help build The Mill into what it is today,” East wrote in an email sent to the organization’s supporters Friday afternoon.

“While it’s never easy to say goodbye, The Mill has significant momentum and I feel great about the foundation I’m leaving for the next leader to build upon,” East wrote.

In his announcement, East did not say what he will do next. He did not immediately respond to an email query from IBJ Friday afternoon.

“This marks the close of a truly transformative first chapter for The Mill,” Board Chair Ravi Bhatt said in a separate announcement sent by The Mill on Friday. “Pat East’s vision and dedication have laid a remarkable foundation, helping to shape Bloomington into a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. We are grateful for his leadership and the lasting impact he has made.”

At East’s recommendation, The Mill said, its board of directors has unanimously appointed its senior vice president of strategic partnerships, John Fernandez, to serve as interim executive director until a permanent successor is selected.

Fernandez is set to take over on Monday. To help in the leadership transition, East will work closely with Fernandez and other staff at The Mill until April 1.

Under East’s leadership, The Mill has established several community partnerships and programs designed to strengthen technology, innovation and entrepreneurship in Indiana. Those efforts include:

Launching the Flywheel Fund, a venture fund which invests in early-stage Indiana startups. To date, the fund has invested in more than 35 companies, including Indianapolis-based Qualifi, ReproHealth Technologies and Chuqlab, among others.

Establishing innovation-focused programming such as the Crossroads pitch contest and the Propels Accelerator, which helps entrepreneurs commercialize technology developed at the Naval Surface Warfare Center at Crane.

Offering free technical training through Code/IT Academy, which helps adults learn new skills and land tech-sector jobs.

Forming partnerships with entities including the City of Bloomington, Indiana University, Ivy Tech Community College, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and NSWC Crane.

Overseeing the development of the Trades District, a 12-acre innovation hub in Bloomington. The development, which is home to The Mill, also houses a $13 million tech-focused office called The Forge, which opened late last year.

“All of this has significantly contributed to positioning Bloomington as a rising hub for tech and innovation in Indiana,” The Mill said in its written statement.