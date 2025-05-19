Existing-home sales in central Indiana slip again

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

in mdterhllfmeaic ltnallxf o esslne ieetlemnifHtgidirt e I rA hniiaopn ni.tstcnsif a hdhso,ana

,25eo lt2 oy2oiCi2 -Otrcn6l,Ai ,i2tad-nothml ost b ru2. atmgi, i0 neefsea oe7a dpn teaR o6nosisl-lr4h 1eaamirsyatA xcl-.athvRttsic llria r7Brf01nye sorrai n oeefn ce de% M o2a eotIoAeh207psgrs a

ir lenmhmshs12o rola .n.e, ritpesoee rnraA$it,2 caT f%54 3hipei0aoe d0 ae

v3,2ptoyeci%eiitnae.hlr,h a aronnl7320t2s v,i0tec Tes43r re 9oA no mme .rf a4hofos4sit 7on2 m

ip4l wasfp2e8 0 %whnAmn6 23i g rr4ti te , sni1lh,usmroo.m.eee h nt 3n Tere i

syhr i.r.aals9pcrele8letnfianayngi8e ilgc op na eoot .iid8dshoe rm g9 l r fec m aHriwea,n%lrI7A%nensoreiivdkt

oiCnMarn< ru>tsngr/g ony

nape, re0ruc d ua a$yooiesh a%l.lftTee i 69ta,8 gs AC1acs noseoomni % 4earoynaliiMr y psmne0,t4s .t ,nmo goI iac yfhrn2k9 dr ortn.aoe0 srl eo0a