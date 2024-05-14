Fast 25: BMWC Constructors Inc.

Revenue growth FY 2021 to 2023: 100.1%

2023 revenue: $582.4 million

BMWC Constructors finds itself in the enviable position of helping to build facilities for companies in booming sectors. Electric-vehicle-battery manufacturing? Yes. Pharmaceuticals? Yes. Semiconductors? Yes. The industrial contractor’s client list extends into other areas, but there’s little doubt further growth is ahead. Which isn’t to say BMWC doesn’t face challenges. Whether replacing power boilers, installing bottling systems or fabricating structural supports, the tasks are demanding. “Our primary value is a relentless focus on keeping our employees safe,” says CEO Chris Buckman.

A diversified approach: Buckman says BMWC often is categorized as a mechanical or specialty contractor that works in pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, power generation, oil and gas, electric-vehicle-battery manufacturing, chemicals and aerospace—“basically any industry that’s manufacturing or mechanical-system intense.” But it also works in areas outside of mechanical installations, such as structural steel installations, electrical installations and some full-service maintenance. The company also is diversified geographically, with operations in North Carolina, Arizona, Oregon and Washington, as well as in the Midwest. Growth in North Carolina and Arizona—operations in each began about three years ago—has about doubled expectations, Buckman says.

You’re talking to the owner: Most of the company’s project managers are owners of the company, Buckman says, so they make decisions with the interests of the client but also BMWC employees in mind—“and we think that makes a difference.” Since Jack Baker founded the company in 1955, a no-nepotism policy also has existed. “There are a ton of really, really successful family-owned businesses, but Jack’s idea was for a company of our size to grow and be successful, we need to hire the best and the brightest,” Buckman says. “They can advance their careers as far as their skill sets and desires would take them without being influenced by what their last name is.” The company headcount has grown by more than 700 over the past two years.

Another leap following LEAP: Buckman says BMWC anticipates 10 to 15 years of work in the LEAP Research and Innovation District under development near Lebanon, with some jobs that already are in the books. The company has invested more than $5 million to expand its prefabrication capabilities in central Indiana. “That’s the largest investment we’ve ever made as a company, the largest individual investment we’ve ever made as a company in ourselves, and so we’re pretty excited about that.”•

