Fast 25: Direct Connect Logistix Inc.

Revenue growth FY 2020 to 2022: 153%

2022 revenue: $374.8 million

Moving freight: Direct Connect is a third-party logistics provider that arranges transportation primarily for the food, beverage and cold-chain (temperature-sensitive) sectors. Although the company has a small fleet of trucks available for strategic customers, the company mostly arranges transportation of other people’s assets. “We’re the technology-enabled travel agent for the freight,” said CEO Richard Piontek, a career logistics professional with more than 35 years of experience who took over as CEO in June 2021.

People-focused: Piontek said Direct Connect’s growth has been fueled by its people, who serve customers efficiently and “drive the energy required to be a fast-growing, people-centric business.”

Acquisitions: Piontek said a big part of Direct Connect’s growth plan when he joined the company was to make strategic acquisitions. In February 2022, Direct Connect acquired Performance Logistics, a Draper, Utah-based freight brokerage specializing in food and beverage logistics. Six weeks later, the company acquired Indianapolis-based Hoosier Logistics, bringing on board “knowledgeable people, solid processes, another portfolio of great food and beverage customers and some experienced management.”

Way to grow: Direct Connect intends to continue to grow organically, “but we’re also going to continue to acquire other complementary businesses that will help us grow in scale—more of what we do today—and build relationships with partners that will expand our capabilities,” Piontek said.

New digs: Direct Connect has opened new offices on the third floor of the former Nordstrom store in Circle Centre Mall. “We have significant capacity to continue adding to the business when market conditions allow us to continue to do that,” Piontek said. He said that thanks to Huron Capital Partners, the principal investor behind the company, and Direct Connect’s employees, “we have a chance to build a great Indianapolis-founded business.” “We’re bullish on the future of the business.”•

Check out more of IBJ’s ranking of Indy’s fastest-growing companies.