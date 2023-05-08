Fast 25: NCW

Revenue growth FY 2020 to 2022: 142%

2022 revenue: $93.29 million

Looking back: NCW, which is a Fast 25 company for the second consecutive year, provides professional staffing and recruiting services. Vice President Dan Mattingly said that last year’s geopolitical uncertainty had a trickle-down effect in the industries NCW serves, notably on material shortages for his company’s customers. That coupled with higher gas prices for a time, general inflation and customers tightening their pocketbooks all made last year challenging. “But the good part is we’re really diverse, and we’ve got a talented sales and recruiting and marketing staff that was able to pivot to some other subsectors that haven’t been as challenged,” he said.

Where they work: NCW’s primary focus is staffing for construction, manufacturing and supply chain companies—in that order by revenue. Construction areas include renewal energy (particularly solar), industrial automation and ecommerce-driven construction. Manufacturing includes RVs, suppliers to the auto industry and medical devices. In the supply chain, the company works in support of national retailers and third-party logistic companies that have retail contracts.

Expansion plans: NCW has partnered with the city of Indianapolis and the state to expand its campus in south Broad Ripple on 46th Street between Keystone Avenue and Allisonville Road. Mattingly said the company bought some adjacent acreage and will take a phased approach to expansion, starting with adding parking and a fence around the property and then adding headquarters space. NCW also expects to open additional office space outside Indianapolis in the next 12-18 months.

Future growth: Mattingly said NCW plans to focus on organic growth the next couple of years. “We dabbled in evaluating acquisitions, and we are really proud of the culture that we’ve built and how the managers train and support their producers, so we want to give them more room to run via internal hiring.”

More Orrs: In addition, the company has expanded its partnership with the Orr Fellowship program and will have five fellows in the next year. “We’re excited about organic growth, building out the teams that we have from within and expanding our footprint in Indianapolis and nationally,” he said.•

Check out more of IBJ’s ranking of Indy’s fastest-growing companies.