Fast 25: Nicholas Design Build

Revenue growth FY 2020 to 2022: 188%

2022 revenue: $8.29 million

Variety of projects: Nicholas Design Build calls itself “the premier design-build firm in the greater Indianapolis market.” President Kyle Nicholas said his company focuses on residential remodels of all sizes. That includes a $30,000 bathroom and a $300,000 outdoor space that included a 9-foot-by-10-foot TV that comes out of the ground to entertain those using the heated year-round pool and hot tub. “Our success is rooted in providing exceptional customer experiences to higher-end clientele,” he said.

Why they grew: Nicholas credits the company’s growth to his employees and his clients. “The business today is greater than anything I would have imagined,” he said. “I enjoy my employees. I enjoy the people I surround myself with. And I enjoy being able to make a positive impact on their lives. The same goes for my clients. In residential, we’re impacting not only the way people live their lives but the way they interact

with space.”

Solving problems: In the case of the family with the massive TV, “they felt disconnected from the outdoor living area of their house,” Nicholas said. “If you have a pool, the pool typically becomes the fixture of fun during the summer. The problem we were trying to solve there was a disconnection from where the refrigerator and food is to where the pool is. As a lot of parents can share, you want to be right there with your kids and enjoying time with them as much as possible. We were creating an entertainment area for them to share.”

Getting here: Nicholas grew up in southwest Florida and moved to Indianapolis to drive race cars. After suffering an injury, he decided to go back to his roots. After graduating from Butler University with a degree in finance, he worked for a multifamily-building contractor before going out on his own in 2015.

The path forward: Nicholas said the business continues to build, and he is projecting 40% to 50% growth this year. The company plans to launch into custom-built new homes—design to construction—and hopes to open satellite offices to serve other areas.•

