Fast 25: Performance Services

Revenue growth FY 2021 to 2023: 72%

2023 revenue: $415.4 million

Performance Services has 17 locations in 15 states. Locations in four states—Alabama, Colorado, Florida and Georgia—were added in the past two years. The company, which designs and builds K-12 schools, municipal buildings and smart-city systems such as advanced water metering systems and parking lot solar canopies, has experienced an average annual revenue growth of about 19% over the past 12 years. Driving that growth, CEO Tim Thoman says, is a 100% commitment to customer satisfaction. And you can’t scale to the degree Performance Services has without some standardized processes to help ensure that customer satisfaction. The company uses a seven-page post-mortem checklist after each project. Each customer gets surveyed six times throughout the process. Employees get surveyed based on 12 questions around employee engagement that global analytics and advisory firm Gallup has identified. The company leans on quantitative assessment.

About that post-mortem checklist: The checklist helps review the entire engagement with the client, from the first discussion to a year after the warranty expires. “The idea is that we don’t mind making mistakes,” Thoman says. “We just don’t want to make them twice.”

About those client surveys: Performance Services worked with Indianapolis-based business consultant Walker to develop a customer experience program, Thoman says. Before the company implemented the survey, Thoman says, he would hear from customers after a project was completed that, although they were pleased with the final result, areas of concern emerged along the way. “I’m like, ‘Dang it.’ You know, if I would have known during the process that things weren’t great, we could have fixed it. But we didn’t.”

Opportunistic talent acquisition: Thoman says the company grows organically because maintaining its work culture is so important. “You can’t acquire a company and say, ‘Here’s your new culture.’” But growing organically requires identifying top talent. The company’s competitors, he says, provide a pipeline. “Every so often, every five, six, seven years, they decide to make really bad decisions,” he says. New leadership comes in, assumes what the past leader was doing was wrong. “And often the changes are not beneficial to the employees,” he said.•

