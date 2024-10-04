Wings exec named as new Indiana Fever GM; Lin Dunn to become adviser

The Indiana Fever on Friday named veteran sports executive Amber Cox as the team’s new chief operating officer and general manager.

Cox, who spent the past two seasons as chief operating officer of the Dallas Wings, replaces Lin Dunn, who will move into the role of senior adviser to the franchise. The move comes just two weeks after the team announced longtime executive Kelly Krauskopf would return in the role of president of business and basketball operations, succeeding President Allison Barber.

“I have known Amber for over 20 years and have watched her successfully build teams both on and off the court,” Krauskopf said in written remarks. “She brings a wide range of executive experience to our leadership team. I look forward to working with her as we build the Fever franchise into the next era of growth.”

In Dallas, Cox oversaw tickets sales, communications, marketing, partnerships and community initiatives, with the team achieving seven sellouts during the 2024 season. The Wings play at College Park Center at The University of Texas at Arlington, which can accommodate up to 7,000 spectators.

Cox has worked for multiple WNBA franchises over the past two decades, starting with the Phoenix Mercury from 2005 to 2013, with the team winning two championships and drafting star player Brittney Griner.

She was associate commissioner for women’s basketball at the Big East Conference from 2013 to 2015, followed by a role with Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo. Cox also served as vice president for the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun franchise, along with stops at women’s soccer club Kansas City Current and the Panther City Lacrosse Club.

“I am excited to be joining the Fever during this historic time in the WNBA, and I am grateful to Kelly, Fever ownership, and (Indiana Pacers CEO) Mel Raines for this opportunity,” Cox said. “From the top down, there is a commitment to invest in the Fever to ensure the team’s continued growth and success, and I look forward to contributing to a world-class experience for our fans, as well as our players, both on and off the court.”

Dunn, who led the Fever to a WNBA championship in 2012 as coach, is expected to continue working closely with senior team staff in her new role, the team said. She rejoined the franchise prior to the 2022 WNBA Draft and was named general manager in early 2023, prior to the team’s selection of Aliyah Boston in that year’s draft.

“I can’t thank Lin enough for the years she gave this franchise, coming out of coaching retirement and returning to oversee the basketball operation at such a pivotal time of transition,” Krauskopf said. “I have such gratitude and respect for her.”