Fishers-based Membershine planning to add 61 jobs

Fishers-based software startup Membershine, which offers an online platform for membership-based groups, announced Tuesday that it plans to add 61 jobs over the next five years.

The company, which has 13 employees, was founded in 2020 and launched its first product commercially in 2022. The business plans to make a capital investment of $373,000 as part of its expansion, it said.

Membershine’s first product, HOA Start, is a platform designed for homeowners associations. The site allows users to perform tasks such as reserving community amenities, scheduling board meetings and voting on board matters, paying dues, securely storing online documents and data, and communicating with other community members.

The company earned $200,000 in revenue in 2022, $700,000 in 2023 and expects to generate between $1.4 million and $2 million in revenue this year, said CEO Clayton Thompson, who co-founded the company with Erik Powers of Fishers and Ryan Grubb of California.

Membershine’s customer base includes more than 1,000 homeowners associations representing nearly 150,000 individual homeowners, Thompson said. The company has customers around the country, with concentrations of customers in California, Florida and Texas.

Membershine operates as a remote company, and currently six of the company’s 13 employees live in the Indianapolis area.

But as the company grows, Thompson said he aims to hire as many Indiana residents as possible. That’s because Membershine has secured a promise of up to $500,000 in tax credits from the Indiana Economic Development Corp., and the company can only claim those tax credits after it hires Hoosiers.

Thompson said he anticipates hiring four or five people this year, then securing outside venture funding next year, which will allow the company to grow to about 30 employees total.

According to the terms of its agreement with the IEDC, Membershine has until the end of 2028 to claim the full $500,000 in tax credits by hiring 61 Hoosiers.

The company will add a variety of different jobs, including customer service, customer success, sales and marketing, Thompson said.

Thompson said Membershine targeted homeowners associations first because the company wanted to start with a single type of customer, “and this is such a huge total addressable market that there’s a lot of evergreen here.”

In 2025, Thompson said, Membershine plans to begin selling its platform to property managers. Then, in 2026, it will pursue not-for-profit organizations.

Thompson said he’s not too worried about finding enough local employees because tech industry layoffs have created a large pool of available talent. “I think the problem is going to be there’s going to be so many qualified individuals it’s going to be hard to make a selection,” he said.

As an example, Thompson said, Membershine recently hired a product manager, and the company received 100 applicants within the first two days of advertising the position.