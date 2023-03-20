Fishers City Council adopts Allisonville Road corridor study recommendations

The Fishers City Council voted Monday night to adopt recommendations from a consultant’s study on ways to improve a high-traffic area on the city’s west side.

The 96-page study by Indianapolis-based HWC Engineering examines the Allisonville Road corridor between East 106th Street and East 126th Street.

The study places a heavy focus on the intersection of 116th and Allisonville where Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. plans to spend about $37 million to relocate a grocery store and a roundabout is planned.

The city council voted 7-0 in favor of the study’s recommendations.

Councilor Jocelyn Vare, who attended the meeting virtually, abstained because she felt that she and her constituents did not have enough time to read the study. Councilor Todd Zimmerman did not attend Monday’s meeting.

Fishers Director of Planning and Zoning Megan Vukusich said the study area encompasses 2.2 miles, 344 acres and 219 parcels owned by 165 people. She added that the study is a “guiding document” for future development and not a concrete plan for what will happen along the corridor.

“I just want to be clear that those renderings that are included in the plan are not guaranteed to happen. They just paint a picture of what development could look like in the future,” Vukusich said.

While the study focuses on Allisonville Road from 106th Street to 116th Street, Vukusich said the city will look to improve the entire stretch of Allisonville Road inside its borders, from 96th Street to 146th Street, which sees daily traffic counts approaching 20,000 vehicles.

A 14-person steering committee consisting of residents, business owners and elected officials provided guidance during the study process.

During discussion, Vukusich responded to a question from Councilor Selina Stoller, who asked if roundabout construction at 96th, 116th and 146th streets could shut down Allisonville Road. Vukusich said the road work would be staggered and not result in a major closure of the road, which .

Roundabout construction at 96th Street is scheduled to begin this year, while the roundabout at 116th Street is expected to be built in 2024. Hamilton County is currently relocating utilities at the 146th and Allisonville intersection before roundabout construction begins.

The study also recommends improving the city’s bicycle and pedestrian network along the Allisonville Road corridor with trails and sidewalks.

“We really wanted to focus on boosting green space and enhancing the streetscape to achieve vibrancy and improved care for the corridor,” Vukusich said.

Kroger on Monday announced plans to build a $37 million, 120,000-square-foot Kroger Marketplace store at the northeast corner of 116th and Allisonville.

The new store at the Fishers Station retail center would fill a site formerly occupied by defunct grocery Marsh Supermarkets and replace Kroger’s existing 70,000-square-foot, 27-year-old supermarket across Allisonville Road at 7272 Fishers Crossing Drive.