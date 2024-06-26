Fishers to open 120-acre park along White River in 2025

The city of Fishers plans to break ground this fall on a 120-acre park to be built along the White River and open in summer 2025.

The city announced plans Wednesday morning for Fishers White River Park, which will be located west of the intersection of East 96th Street and Allisonville Road.

“Fishers White River Park is a transformational project that will significantly enhance connectivity across our city, offering our residents access to beautiful parkland,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said in a media release. “This new park is a cornerstone of our vision to revitalize the Allisonville Road corridor, creating a vibrant and thriving community space everyone can enjoy.”

The park, to be built on land the city purchased in 2021, will feature more than 5,000 feet of riverfront access, along with 2.45 miles of trails, including trail connectivity to Fishers Heritage Park at White River; a kayak launch; native plantings; a creek stomping area; two scenic overlook boardwalks; and year-round restrooms.

In 2022, the White River region received $4.7 million in READI 1.0 funds that will be used to construct the park. Fishers officials were not immediately available Wednesday morning to provide more financial details.

“Our vision for Fishers White River Park is to showcase the natural beauty of this 120-acre landscape and provide our community with unparalleled access to the White River,” Director of Recreation and Wellness Jake Reardon-McSoley said in the release. “We want this park to be a sanctuary where residents can escape the daily grind and reconnect with nature.”

In recent years, Fishers has announced multiple projects to revitalize the area along the Allisonville Road corridor and more than $350 million in public and private investments slated along the 96th Street corridor.

Those projects include Carmel-based CRG Residential’s $135 million River Place mixed-use development at the northwest corner of 96th Street and Allisonville Road; Patch Development’s $27 million flex office building at 96th Street and Masters Road; and Andretti Global’s $200 million headquarters and museum at 96th Street and Hague Road.

Fishers began construction this spring to replace the “Michigan left” turn at West 96th Street and Allisonville Road with a two-lane roundabout. The city expects the project to be completed by the end of the year.

Fishers also plans to complete the Nickel Plate Trail to 96th Street with a pedestrian bridge planned to be built in 2025 to connect to Indianapolis’ segment of the trail.