Here are 5 popular apps that let you try out AI

These five generative AI apps that let you experiment with artificial intelligence to create different types of media, including audio, text, business presentations, images and more.

ChatGPT: Creates well-constructed memos and essays, generates social media posts and writes computer code from written instructions, known as prompts, submitted by the user. Offers a free plan and a paid plan for $20 a month. (openai.com/chatgpt)

Beautiful.ai: Generates slideshow presentations. Users choose from a variety of templates to convey the right tone. Artificial intelligence then adjusts and adds features as the user adds content. Plans start at $12 a month. (beautiful.ai)

Synthesia: Creates video from texts and prompts. Users can choose an AI avatar or create one of themselves to serve as the narrator. Users can even clone their own voice. Some companies use the service to create training videos. Plans start at $30 a month. (synthesia.io)

SEO.ai: Analyzes keywords and website performance to determine what steps can be taken to rank higher in search results. The application accomplishes this by uncovering critical keywords and producing optimized content via proprietary algorithms. Paid plans start at $49 a month. (seo.ai)

Dall-E 2: Creates detailed images and art from prompts submitted by the user. Cost starts as low as 2 cents per image. (openai.com/dall-e-2)