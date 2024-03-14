Florida REIT buys Brownsburg rehab hospital for $39M

A Brownsburg rehabilitation hospital is under new ownership, after a Florida real estate investment trust bought it for $39 million.

Community Rehabilitation Hospital West, a 40-bed inpatient rehab hospital located at 8920 E. 56th St., was bought by Sila Realty Trust Inc., of Tampa, Florida. The seller was Capital Growth Medvest.

The 56,000-square-foot facility is 100% leased to Community Health Network Rehabilitation Hospital West, a joint venture between Community Health Network and Lifepoint Rehabilitation.

The recently constructed facility began accepting patients last year and serves as the third inpatient rehabilitation facility operated by the joint venture partners in the greater Indianapolis area, joining Community Rehabilitation Hospital South, which is also owned by the company, and Community Rehabilitation Hospital North.

“We are pleased to announce the addition of the Brownsburg Healthcare Facility to our portfolio, adding strong tenancy in a newly designed and developed Class A health care facility,” Michael A. Seton, CEO of Sila Realty Trust, in written remarks.

The facility is a freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital focusing on acute rehabilitation and recovery for patients who suffer from stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, complex neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, multiple traumas, amputation, and other injuries.

The two-story building is situated on 12.2 acres and is about 15 miles northwest of the Indianapolis central business district.

Sila Realty Trust is a net lease real estate investment trust that invests in health-care facilities along the continuum of care, “which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams,” the company said in its announcement.

As of Sept. 30, the company owned 132 real estate properties and two undeveloped land parcels in 58 markets across the U.S.