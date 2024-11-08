Following nationwide trend, Indiana teacher vacancies persist

New federal data shows that the majority of the country’s public K–12 schools had difficulty hiring fully-certified teachers heading into the current academic year—and Indiana districts were not immune to vacancies.

Officials at nearly 75% of public schools nationwide said they had trouble filling one or more vacant teaching positions before kicking off the 2024-25 school year, according to a survey study released by the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics.

The School Pulse Panel data published by NCES showed one-fifth of vacant teacher positions remained unfilled at the start of this school year—with many ongoing vacancies. As of Thursday, the Indiana Department of Education’s job board listed more than 1,300 available educator jobs statewide.

That’s an improvement from earlier this year. As of June, there were more than 2,200 vacancies for teaching positions statewide and nearly 1,000 openings for other jobs within school districts.

It’s a hopeful drop, too, compared to in 2022, when—not long after the COVID-19 pandemic—IDOE’s job board listed 4,200 open jobs within Indiana schools. More than 2,500 of the open positions posted were teaching jobs.

But many openings remain. Most of the unfilled positions in Indiana are for elementary, early childhood and special education positions.

The NCES data, collected in August, came from 1,392 participating public K–12 schools from every state and the District of Columbia. NCES did not release state-by-state numbers, however, instead releasing only aggregate country-wide results.

Areas with the most vacancies

On average, public schools reported having six open teacher positions before the start of the current academic year. By the first day of school, 79% of those positions were filled, according to NCES.

National survey results indicated that general elementary teaching positions, special education and English language arts positions were among the most commonly cited by public schools as having at least one teaching position to fill prior to the start of this school year. Special education remained the most difficult teaching position to hire for this year.

In the Hoosier state, 1,370 teaching positions were listed on IDOE’s jobs board as of Thursday. More than 2,600 school openings were available, overall.

A breakdown of specific teaching vacancies included:

15 in alternative education

23 in arts

25 in career and technical education

332 in early childhood

234 in elementary education

36 in ENL/ESL

33 in foreign language

58 in language arts

8 in library

77 in mathematics

25 in music

25 in physical education

77 in science39 in social studies

286 in special education

369 in other teaching positions

Why vacancies persist

Compared to the national estimate, public schools with a student body made up of less than 25% students of color reported filling a higher percentage of vacancies with fully certified teachers, per the NCES survey.

Schools with a student body made up of more than 75% students of color, as well as those in high-poverty neighborhoods, reported more vacancies.

Teacher shortages—especially in certain subject areas, like English-as-a-second-language classes and special education]—have been particularly challenging for schools since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the NCES report.

Teaching salaries have also largely failed to keep up with inflation, and teachers’ morale declined following the pandemic. National experts cited increased issues with student behavior and a rise in mental health problems as contributing factors, too.

Still, the NCES survey results also noted that 64% of schools said “an overall lack of qualified candidates” and “too few candidates” applying for open positions were the top challenges in finding teachers to fill vacancies.

Compared to years past, though, the percentage of schools saying candidates felt like salary and benefits were not enough dropped for both teaching and non-teaching staff.

Indiana’s latest teacher compensation report revealed that Hoosier teachers’ average annual pay exceeded $60,000 for the 2023-24 academic year—a new high for pay.

The average teacher salary in Indiana during the last school year was recorded at $60,557—up from $58,531 the year prior—and nearly all Hoosier school districts gave teachers a raise. But many teachers in the state—especially those with little to no experience — still make less.

IDOE has targeted teacher recruitment with multiple grants and other programming to increase the number of Indiana teachers and cut down on lingering vacancies, including the I-SEAL program—run by the University of Indianapolis’ Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning—that allows current teachers, including those on emergency permits, to get fully licensed in special education at no cost.

More than 1,100 teachers have enrolled in the program, and nearly 600 have completed it since its inception in 2021.

Nearly 3,600 new-to-teaching hires were also brought into schools during 2023-24, according to the most recent state data.

Separately, 4,464 full-time teachers who already had classroom experience were hired by districts across the state.

Indiana numbers further showed 55,971 teachers were retained in 2023-24 from the previous year. That’s compared to 55,227, the year before. There were 55,682 teachers who stayed in classrooms in 2021-22, and 56,999 in 2020-21.

Additionally, an education plan released by Republican governor-elect Mike Braun called for raises to Hoosier teachers’ base salaries, and “guaranteed” professional benefits like new parent leave, as well as improved health insurance options.

