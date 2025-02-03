Former Gov. Mitch Daniels joins Liberty Fund board

Former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels has joined the board of directors of the Liberty Fund, a private education foundation headquartered in Carmel.

“My long admiration for the purpose and the people of the Liberty Fund has been more than confirmed by our recent association. At a time when individual freedom needs friends and defenders as rarely before, the fund’s unique mission as both a custodian and an exponent of liberty’s guiding principles is the most compelling I can name. I’m grateful for the chance to work even more closely with this remarkable organization” Daniels said in a written statement.

Daniels currently serves as Liberty Fund’s distinguished scholar and senior adviser. He is also the host of Liberty Fund’s “Future of Liberty” podcast.

He served as president of Purdue University from 2013 to 2022 and Indiana governor from 2005 to 2013.

“The Liberty Fund board is thrilled to deepen our relationship with Gov. Mitch Daniels,” Liberty Fund Chairman of the Board Nate Feltman said in written comments. “Mitch has helped elevate Liberty Fund’s programming and further our reach and we look forward to our continued work together.”

Feltman is also IBJ Media’s CEO and Indiana Lawyer’s publisher.

The Liberty Fund was founded in 1960 by Pierre Goodrich, an Indianapolis businessman and lawyer.

According to an organization release, Liberty Fund conducts its own educational programs to encourage research and discussion on the values and institutions of a society of free and responsible individuals.

As a tax-exempt, private operating foundation, Liberty Fund states that it fulfills its mission through its conference program, web properties and by publishing books pertaining to liberty.

Daniels earned his law degree from Georgetown University in 1979.