Fred Cartwright to retire as head of Conexus Indiana

One of Indiana’s largest manufacturing support organizations will soon have a new leader. On Monday, Conexus Indiana announced CEO and longtime auto manufacturing executive Fred Cartwright will retire at the end of the year.

Conexus Indiana is a statewide organization that supports and promotes Indiana’s advanced manufacturing and logistics industries. For the past three years, Cartwright has led the nonprofit’s efforts at coordinating manufacturing grants, research and marketing.

In a release, Conexus said Cartwright plans to move to North Carolina with his wife in order to be closer to his family. Conexus and its parent organization, the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, are launching a search for a new CEO.

“Serving as president and CEO of Conexus Indiana has truly been an honor and a privilege,” Cartwright said. “The opportunity to work alongside such capable and committed colleagues, partners and industry leaders has been incredibly rewarding. I’m proud of what we have accomplished together, and I look forward to seeing Conexus continue to drive Indiana’s advanced manufacturing and logistics future.”

Conexus credited Cartwright with expanding its partnership with the Indiana Economic Development Corp. through the Manufacturing Readiness Grants, which are grants funded by the IEDC and organized by Conexus. Since 2020, the manufacturing readiness grants have resulted in $57 million in reimbursement for small and mid-sized manufactures who invest in new technology for their businesses.

Before joining Conexus in 2021, Cartwright spent 33 years with General Motors and was part of the team that designed GM’s EV1, the first modern electric vehicle to be mass-produced by a major manufacturer. in 1993.

Cartwright spent part of that time with GM at Allison Transmission in Indianapolis. He then spent time in Detroit and Russelsheim, Germany as an executive with GM before moving to South Carolina to lead the Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research.

Conexus Indiana’s board of directors thanked Cartwright for his work for the organization in a statement.

“Fred’s leadership has been instrumental in advancing Indiana’s role as a national leader in advanced manufacturing and logistics,” said Scott Brand, chair of the Conexus Indiana Board of Directors. “His vision, dedication and strategic insight have positioned the organization to thrive.”

The CICP said the search for Cartwright’s successor will begin immediately in partnership with Carmel-based executive search firm Medallion Partners.

Cartwright will remain at Conexus through December to support the search and help with the transition.