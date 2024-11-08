George Hornedo and Marianne Glick: A better system: Building a stronger Indiana for all

For too long, the struggles of Hoosier families have been ignored, making it harder to get by in our state. It’s time to prioritize the needs of families, seniors and future generations with policies that allow us all to thrive in Indiana.

American workers aren’t guaranteed a single paid day off under federal law. Many lack unpaid time off. That’s unacceptable. We must guarantee paid family leave for all Americans so health problems or family needs don’t threaten livelihoods.

In Marion County, 34% of families struggle to meet basic needs without help. Instead of cutting programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program as Republicans suggest, we should expand them. This includes repealing the shelter deduction cap on SNAP benefits, expanding the Double Up program, and passing the Closing the Meal Gap Act to boost benefits 30%. Additionally, we must make permanent the Affordable Care Act’s enhanced tax credits to provide comprehensive coverage. And we must permanently expand the Child Tax Credit, which nearly halved the child poverty rate in 2021.

Social Security, a lifeline for seniors, is at risk. Nearly 10% of Hoosier seniors live in poverty, making it critical to protect Social Security. The solution is clear: Eliminate the cap on Social Security payroll taxes so everyone contributes fairly. With a quarter of American adults providing intergenerational care, it’s time to strengthen Medicare to cover home care. Seniors shouldn’t be forced into elder homes, and caring for family should never be a burden.

Child care is a necessity, not a luxury. Yet Indiana’s pre-K program serves just 7% of 4-year-olds, placing us in the bottom 30% of states for access. Three-quarters of Indiana counties can meet only half their child care needs, and many areas are child care deserts. We must advocate for universal child care, capping costs at 7% of income and fully subsidizing care for families earning below 75% of the state’s median income. Congress should also increase funding for Preschool Development Grants, Child Care Development Block Grants, Head Start and Early Head Start.

It’s important to meet families where they are. With most Indianapolis students enrolled in charter or innovation network schools, families have more options than ever. Indianapolis’ charter schools have proven to be sound investments in student outcomes. We must prioritize improved outcomes for all students and support educational models that provide long-term benefits from early childhood through college. And it’s long past time to pay teachers what they’re worth.

Housing insecurity is a growing crisis in Indianapolis, where there’s a shortage of nearly 140,000 affordable rental homes. We must build more affordable housing and keep rents reasonable to ensure Indianapolis is livable and equitable. Increased federal funding for affordable housing is essential. With Marion County’s eviction rate 10 times higher than Shelby County’s, addressing this crisis must be a top priority. We must work to support tenants and curb evictions.

Homeownership remains out of reach for too many, particularly Black and Hispanic residents. While 64% of white Indianapolis residents own homes, only 34% of Black residents do. This disparity is unacceptable. We must double funding to the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund to expand access to credit and create a tax credit of up to $15,000 for first-time homebuyers.

Building a better Indiana means ensuring Hoosier families can live, work and thrive here.•

Hornedo is an attorney, national political strategist and the founder of Next Gen Hoosiers. Glick, a philanthropist, is chair of the Glick Family Foundation board. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.



