George Strait, Chris Stapleton to share bill at Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium will serve as the first stop on a 2024 concert tour featuring George Strait and Chris Stapleton.

Strait, the country superstar who’s sold more than 105 million albums, last performed in Indianapolis in 2011. Eight-time Grammy Award winner Stapleton headlined at Noblesville’s Ruoff Music Center in 2022.

Tickets for the Lucas Oil Stadium show go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 22. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.

Little Big Town will perform as a supporting act.

Strait and Stapleton shared a bill across seven stadium shows this summer. Their 2024 itinerary includes nine dates announced Tuesday.

In addition to Indianapolis, the singers will visit stadiums in Jacksonville, Florida; Ames, Iowa; Charlotte, North Carolina; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Salt Lake City; Detroit; Chicago; and Las Vegas.