Braun orders remote state workers back to office, eliminates DEI in first executive actions

In one of his first official actions as governor, Mike Braun signed an executive order Wednesday requiring thousands of state employees to return to in-person work.

By ending the pandemic-era measure, all state agencies must require their full-time workers to be back in office by July 1. More than 7.3 million hours of work have been logged under about 10,500 remote-work agreements, according to the executive order. More than 32,000 Hoosiers work for one of Indiana’s 80 state agencies and departments.

“We believe in the value of in-person collaboration,” Braun said, “and believe this will foster a stronger, more connected state workforce.”

Another executive order signed Wednesday would strip diversity, equity and inclusion policies from state government. The state is barred from supporting DEI positions, programs, departments or activities. The order also eliminates any use of affirmative action in the hiring process and any requirement for a worker to note their pronouns.

Braun said he plans to replace DEI with MEI, standing for merit, excellence and innovation. The text of the executive order says it is inspired by the Fourteenth Amendment and the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2024 ruling on affirmative action.

The order also shutters the Office of the Chief Equity, Inclusion and Opportunity Officer within the Governor’s Office. Former Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Karrah Herring as the office’s first-ever chief in 2020 and included her in his cabinet.

Braun also signed seven other executive orders Wednesday:

EO 2025-11 directs the creation of a web page of active executive orders to increase transparency.

EO 2025-12 directs the Office of Management and Budget to develop incentives to encourage agencies to operate within budget.

EO 2025-13 requires OMB to develop key performance metrics for state agencies and create a performance dashboard.

EO 2025-15 requires the State Personnel Department to examine current job postings and remove degree requirements, if possible, replacing them with skills- and experience-related alternatives.

EO 2025-17 requires state agencies to “reduce regulatory burdens” by 25% by 2029.

EO 2025-18 requires agencies to reduce professional licensing requirements, if possible.

EO 2025-19 directs the state to join a cloud-based computing framework, creating requirements for vendors across jurisdictions.

“It’s all what I campaigned on, to make sure government is leaner or efficient, better aligned with the needs of Hoosiers,” Braun said. “Through these orders, you’re going to see my promise to streamline operations, enhance transparency.”

A full list of executive orders is available online.