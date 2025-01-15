Braun orders remote state workers back to office, eliminates DEI in first executive actions

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
In one of his first official actions as governor, Mike Braun signed an executive order Wednesday requiring thousands of state employees to return to in-person work.
By ending the pandemic-era measure, all state agencies must require their full-time workers to be back in office by July 1. More than 7.3 million hours of work have been logged under about 10,500 remote-work agreements, according to the executive order. More than 32,000 Hoosiers work for one of Indiana’s 80 state agencies and departments.
“We believe in the value of in-person collaboration,” Braun said, “and believe this will foster a stronger, more connected state workforce.”
Another executive order signed Wednesday would strip diversity, equity and inclusion policies from state government. The state is barred from supporting DEI positions, programs, departments or activities. The order also eliminates any use of affirmative action in the hiring process and any requirement for a worker to note their pronouns.
Braun said he plans to replace DEI with MEI, standing for merit, excellence and innovation. The text of the executive order says it is inspired by the Fourteenth Amendment and the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2024 ruling on affirmative action.
The order also shutters the Office of the Chief Equity, Inclusion and Opportunity Officer within the Governor’s Office. Former Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Karrah Herring as the office’s first-ever chief in 2020 and included her in his cabinet.
Braun also signed seven other executive orders Wednesday:
- EO 2025-11 directs the creation of a web page of active executive orders to increase transparency.
- EO 2025-12 directs the Office of Management and Budget to develop incentives to encourage agencies to operate within budget.
- EO 2025-13 requires OMB to develop key performance metrics for state agencies and create a performance dashboard.
- EO 2025-15 requires the State Personnel Department to examine current job postings and remove degree requirements, if possible, replacing them with skills- and experience-related alternatives.
- EO 2025-17 requires state agencies to “reduce regulatory burdens” by 25% by 2029.
- EO 2025-18 requires agencies to reduce professional licensing requirements, if possible.
- EO 2025-19 directs the state to join a cloud-based computing framework, creating requirements for vendors across jurisdictions.
“It’s all what I campaigned on, to make sure government is leaner or efficient, better aligned with the needs of Hoosiers,” Braun said. “Through these orders, you’re going to see my promise to streamline operations, enhance transparency.”
A full list of executive orders is available online.
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
11 thoughts on “Braun orders remote state workers back to office, eliminates DEI in first executive actions”
Aw, the sweet smell of sanity starting to return
You should have said poverty.
And, with EO2025-17, a return to at least 25% of the sweet smell of raw sewage and agricultural runoff in our streams and rivers and toxic particulates in the air we breathe, and another quarter of our wetlands and wildlife habitat, and ultimately the wildlife, fish and fowl and bald eagles we so proudly brought back, will disappear under the promise “economic growth” and minimum wage jobs.
So if we are implementing MEI in state government, when exactly is Diego Morales impeached?
Impeached? Why, he represents the highest ideals of Republican character!
Back to the office? Netflix viewing in Indiana during weekdays will plumet.
No pay raises for state employees in 2025, and now remote work gets stripped away. Talk about a hard 180. Unreal.
Perhaps a job in the private sector would be a better fit for you…
That’s OK, they’re also looking at reducing degree requirements for state positions. It’s part of the shift to a less educated and expensive workforce… they want people to quit.
So good to see the new governor really focusing on those “kitchen table” issues on which he campaigned and about which all Hoosiers are so darn concerned … getting those remote workers back into the office and doing away with DEI.
You mean all white, male Christians will run the state? Shocking. Forget about attracting talent here. And half of the government should be replaced if we’re looking for “intelligence”.
How embarrassing for Indiana.