Governor leading trade delegation to Canada

Gov. Eric Holcomb and members of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. will head on another economic development trip to Canada next week. The goal of the trip will be to foster ties with leaders in key sectors including energy, advanced manufacturing and life sciences, the Governor’s Office said Thursday.

The group is scheduled to leave Monday for Ontario and return Wednesday. The trip will be an opportunity for public officials to pitch stronger economic ties in the state, a news release said.

During the trip, the delegation will will meet with provincial officials, including Premier of Ontario Doug Ford as well as visit the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station to discuss power energy generation and storage innovation.

The next day, Holcomb will participate in a roundtable hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce and attend a reception hosted by U.S. Consul General Baxter Hunt.

The governor’s office said 78 Canadian-owned businesses operate in Indiana, 41% of which are based in Ontario. Additionally, 28 Indiana-based companies operate in Ontario.

“Indiana’s proud to reinforce our important partnerships with regions like Ontario as we work together to create an even higher quality of life and place for all those who call our regions home,” Holcomb said in the release.

The trip is Holcomb’s second economic development trip to Canada and 17th international trip overall. The most recent trip took place in September when the governor led a delegation to Japan.