Heartland Bioworks names Kristin Eilenberg executive director

Kristin Eilenberg, a veteran of Indiana’s health care and life sciences sectors, has been named executive director of Heartland Bioworks, part of a new federal initiative aimed at boosting innovation and making the country more competitive.

Eilenberg, currently vice president of life sciences and health care at Elevate Ventures, starts her new position next Wednesday, Heartland Bioworks announced Thursday morning.

“Indiana’s life sciences space is brimming with talent and innovation, and I am committed to leveraging Heartland Bioworks’ unique position to unleash the full potential of our region’s entrepreneurial spirit,” Eilenberg said in written remarks.

In her new role, she will be responsible for driving Heartland Bioworks’ strategic vision, fostering collaboration within the local and regional innovation ecosystem, and accelerating the growth and impact of the organization’s membership.

Heartland Bioworks is an Indiana-based regional technology hub that seeks to advance the state’s biomanufacturing assets for the benefit of the state and the nation. It was one of 12 hubs chosen to split $500 million in funding from the CHIPS and Science Act, co-authored by U.S. Sen. Todd Young of Indiana. CHIPS is an acronym for Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors.

Eilenberg’s appointment comes as the organization looks to implement $51 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.

“Kristin is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of empowering entrepreneurs and driving innovation,” said David Roberts, CEO of the Applied Research Institute and chair of Heartland Bioworks’ executive board.

For the past two years, Eilenberg has worked for Elevate Ventures, helping coach and mentor companies in the health care and life sciences sector. She also provided strategic guidance and access to capital.

Elevate Ventures is the state’s venture partner, helping to empower entrepreneurs through investment and collaboration.

She previously worked as chief operating officer for nearly six years for Energizing & Empowering Minds, an Indianapolis nonprofit that provides educational programming for families of children with special needs and medical conditions.

Prior to that, she was principal and founder of Lodestone Logic, an Indianapolis consulting firm specializing in health care, technology and pharmaceuticals.

She also worked at Eli Lilly and Co., the Indianapolis-based drugmaker, for 14 years. Her last position there was director of operations for Discovery IT.

“Elevate is thrilled to see Kristin take on this new role with Heartland Bioworks,” said Christopher Day,” CEO of Elevate Ventures. “Her leadership and vision will be invaluable in driving continued growth and innovation within the life science sector.”

Eilenberg has a bachelor’s degree in medical microbiology and environmental science from Michigan State University and an MBA from Purdue University.