IPS does not seem to be getting the job done with respect to educating our students [“Indiana attorney general asks court to block sale of two IPS buildings,” IBJ.com, Sept. 14]. It seems to me that we ought to do everything we can do to improve that situation. If that includes assisting charter schools to get the job done, why not? We ought to keep our eyes on the objective. I don’t like third graders that can’t read.

__________

Anthony Smith