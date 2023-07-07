Hogsett plans to push state to change road-funding formula

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett on Thursday called for a major change in the way state road-funding dollars are distributed—a proposal he said could provide $49 million yearly in new infrastructure funding for Marion County and $96 million for the nine central Indiana counties.

Hogsett also announced a plan to spend at least $30 million more in 2024 on residential street and alley improvements, school pedestrian safety and increased traffic enforcement in bike lanes.

Some of his proposed changes—those involving the road-funding shift and adding cameras to school zones—will require approval from state lawmakers.

Others will require City-County Council approval, either starting at Monday’s full meeting of the council or at the August introduction of the 2024 city budget.

Proposed road-funding fix

The Hogsett administration’s biggest proposal involves asking the the new state roads task force to consider a change to Indiana’s road-funding distribution formula, which allocates funds based on the length of a road, or center-line miles, but does not factor in a number of lanes on those roads. Studies say the formula creates a funding shortfall in more-populated counties with wider, heavily traveled roads.

A report from Indianapolis-based engineering firm HNTB Corp. using 2019 data found the city would need $635 million in additional annual funding to maintain its roads.

“A one lane-road in Ohio County receives the same amount of funding as a six-lane major thoroughfare, such as Michigan Road or Keystone Avenue, in the city of Indianapolis,” Hogsett said of the current formula.

The administration plans to propose to state lawmakers that road funding be calculated based on vehicle miles traveled. Hogsett called it a common-sense plan, since it would allow more heavily trafficked, worn-down roads to receive more funding for repairs.

Additionally, the administration is asking for a merger of the application-based Community Crossings grant program with the local distribution of the Motor Vehicle Highway Account. The change could provide additional state funding to larger counties, the administration said.

Mayors in the counties surrounding Marion County have also called for increases in state funding.

Indianapolis is poised to receive $90 million for its roads in 2024. Legislation passed this session gave Indianapolis an additional $8 million in road funding.

Pedestrian safety

In a speech at charter school Vision Academy at Riverside, 1751 E. Riverside Drive,Hogsett announced intentions to place flashing school zone signs in front of more schools on main roads and to advocate for an Indiana law allowing speed cameras to be placed in school zones.

Indianapolis saw a record high of 40 pedestrians struck and killed by drivers in 2022. The topic of street safety has increasingly been in the spotlight, especially since a September 2021 crash killed 7-year-old Hannah Crutchfield and badly injured her mother and a crossing guard in front of George W. Julian School 57 on East Washington Street.

“The effects of the pandemic have created a near-daily reckoning with maelstrom of reckless driving,” Hogsett said.

Currently, 190 schools on thoroughfares have blinking signs, called “flashing beacons,” to warn drivers of the school zone. The administration plans to install signs at 25 other schools on main roads by the end of the year.

The administration will also push for automated enforcement of speed limits. A pilot program allowing camera enforcement of speed limits in highway construction zones went into effect July 1 and allows the Indiana Department of Transportation to ticket drivers going 11 mph over the speed limit.

State Rep. Blake Johnson, D-Indianapolis, authored a bill in the 2023 session that would authorize counties to use automated traffic enforcement devices. Hogsett said his administration will advocate for that legislation in 2024.

Another shift would support individuals who wish to take “traffic-calming” matters into their own hands. Tactical urbanism projects, like the installation of homemade bollards and the creation of public art in streets, will be supported by the Indianapolis Neighborhood Infrastructure Partnership. The grant program has awarded $14.5 million to community and not-for-profit organizations since 2018.

Additionally, Park Indy would take over the ticketing or towing of vehicles that park in ADA parking zones, bike lines, drop-off zones, and school or residential areas. Hogsett said it is clear that Indianapolis police should not be asked to regulate parking across the city, which constitutes 400 square miles.

The issue of cars parking in bike lanes is the focus of a Twitter account that tracks such incidents.

The agreement between Park Indy and the city of Indianapolis will be introduced by Council President Vop Osili, Council Vice President Zach Adamson, Councilor Kristin Jones and the mayor at Monday’s full council meeting.

Under the agreement, Park Indy would receive a portion of the ticket funds.

The issue of street safety became a key issue during the Democratic primary, with Democratic State Rep. Robin Shackleford accusing the the incumbent of inaction. On Thursday, Hogsett referenced a comment made by his Republican competitor in the general election, Jefferson Shreve, who called Indianapolis “a city of cars” in an interview with Axios.

“Those who dismiss these concerns by saying that we are nothing but a city of cars, they are wrong,” Hogsett said. “And dangerously wrong, at that.”

Increase in residential, alleyway funding

The Hogsett administration will ask for $25 million for residential streets and $5 million to be invested over the next three years in alleys during the 2024 budgeting process.

Hogsett will present these proposals to the Indianapolis City-County Council with the 2024 budget on Aug. 14. The budget is usually passed by the council in October.

Alleys are not accounted for in road funding provided by INDOT, so the alleyway funding would be pulled from Department of Business and Neighborhood Services’ permit funds.

The $25 million, one-time spend on residential streets would be project-based, with city-county councilors giving input on which areas are most in need. The money comes from past underspent budgets.

Hogsett faces Shreve in his bid for a third term in November.

“It’s amazing how many new plans are being unveiled as Election Day nears,” Shreve said in response to Hogsett’s infrastructure announcements. “After seven years of ineffective leadership and as voters are desperate for new leadership, only now does Joe Hogsett have a plan to combat Indy’s crumbling infrastructure.

“I’m a former CEO, not a career politician. I’ll lead Indianapolis in the right direction from Day 1 and take personal responsibility for our city’s safety and infrastructure.”