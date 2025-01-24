Host committee details events, art and other activations ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

Indianapolis is preparing to welcome its first major wrestling event in more than 30 years, with plans for numerous themed public events tied to World Wrestling Entertainment’s Royal Rumble on Feb. 1.

The local organizing committee this week released details of collaborations, public artwork, ancillary wrestling shows and other activities that will roll out next week ahead of the main event at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here are some of the events happening in Indianapolis next week ahead of the Royal Rumble.

Indiana Pacers WWE Night

7 p.m. Jan. 29 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Taking place during the Pacers’ game against the Detroit Pistons, the event will feature a limited edition Tyrese Haliburton WWE bobblehead and appearances by the circuit’s Bianca Belair and Montez Ford.

WWE Superstore

Jan. 30-Feb. 2 at the Indiana Convention Center

Fans can shop WWE merchandise and take advantage of autograph and meet-and-greet sessions with a host of wrestlers like CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and Trish Stratus.

WrestleCon Indianapolis

Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at the Marriott Downtown, 350 W. Maryland St.

A regionalized event tied to the larger WrestleCon held annually in Las Vegas, this free, fan-centric event offers autograph signings, live matches and meet-and-greets with entertainers like Chavo Guerrero Jr., Arn Anderson and Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser.

WCWO Wrestling

7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Edison School of the Arts, 777 White River Parkway Drive

Indianapolis-based WCWO Wrestling will also host its own show, featuring ex-WWE stars Chavo Guerrero and Ken Anderson, along with other wrestlers Missa Kate and Dayami Ho. The family-friendly show’s tickets start at $12.

WWE SmackDown

7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

WWE superstars participate in a two-hour show featuring long-running rivalries, with some storylines expected to feed into Royal Rumble.

WWE Royal Rumble

6 p.m. Feb. 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium

An estimated 65,000 guests are expected to take in the event, which will include a men’s and women’s 30-person match. Winners get the chance at a championship title at WrestleMania.

Top Rope Tailgate

1 p.m. Feb. 1 at The Hangar, 501 S. Madison Ave.

The $30 entry fee covers food and drink, and gives access to Chreece-coordinated rap battles, live music, live games and a watch party for Royal Rumble itself.

Community activations