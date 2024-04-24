Hotel Carmichael exceeding financial expectations, could expand

The high-end Hotel Carmichael in Carmel has enjoyed better-than-expected financial results since it opened four years ago and could be expanded, according to hotel leaders.

City and hotel officials for the first time made financial data available for the $58 million luxury hotel during last week’s Carmel City Council meeting. The numbers, which cannot be independently verified, show the hotel has exceeded expectations for revenue and occupancy since it opened in 2020 in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hotel leadership said the hotel’s results lend support to a plan to expand it by 33 rooms using the adjacent Wren apartment building that is under construction at Carmel City Center.

The 122-room Hotel Carmichael, which is across the Monon Greenway from the Center for the Performing Arts, was the brainchild of former seven-term Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard, who first envisioned building a destination hotel for the city decades ago.

The hotel is owned by CCC Boutique Hotel LLC, a public-private partnership between the city and Carmel-based development company Pedcor. The hotel is managed by Coury Hospitality of Kansas City, Missouri, and is part of the Marriott Hotels Autograph Collection.

Laurie Siler, senior vice president of Pedcor Cos., told city councilors that revenue at Hotel Carmichael increased from just under $2 million in 2020 to about $16.5 million last year.

Occupancy rates increased from 39.2% in 2020 to 63.3% in 2021 to 80.6% last year. Before the hotel opened, leadership initially projected 77% occupancy after four years, Siler said. She added that average hotel occupancy on the north side of the Indianapolis area was 62.4% in 2023.

The Hotel Carmichael features the Adagio Lounge Bar, Feinstein’s cabaret and jazz club and Vivante Restaurant & Bar, which have aided in growing the hotel’s revenue, Siler said.

“The Adagio bar has gone to something that we never expected it to be, so that is very much a happening place, and then Feinstein’s,” Siler said. “And, so, you’re getting a lot more different elements, different components of the hotel adding to that revenue.”

Carmel Redevelopment Commission Director Henry Mestetsky told councilors that financial data is typically “closely guarded in the hotel world” and its Hotel Carmichael leaders were not required to release the figures under the terms of the public-private partnership between Pedcor and the Carmel Redevelopment Commission.

“Having said that, Mayor [Sue] Finkam’s administration is all about transparency, and how the hotel has been doing has been a question in the voters’ minds, even though technically that data is not public,” Mestetsky said. “And, so, the best course of action is to have that open and transparent conversation with understanding that this isn’t normal.”

A study led by Finkam in 2021 when she was a member of the City Council, criticized the way the city’s administration and the Carmel Redevelopment Commission handled financing for the hotel’s construction, as well as slow communication about the project’s $18.5 million cost increase from its original $40 million estimate.

Pedcor Cos. CEO Bruce Cordingley said expanding the hotel after four years of business is under consideration. He said downtown’s Conrad Indianapolis is the Hotel Carmichael’s only area competitor, but “it was not the goal for us to compete with anybody else.”

“People love this hotel,” he said. “Many of these people come back year after year, so the hotel is not only getting repeat business, but it gets referral from these people.”

Cordingley said Pedcor is looking to expand the 122-room Hotel Carmichael by making 33 suites under construction at the neighboring The Wren building part of the hotel. Having 155 rooms would allow the hotel to hold more events, conventions and business meetings that it currently turns down, he said.

The six-story, 160,000-square-foot The Wren is being developed by Pedcor with an expected completion date of June.

Cordingley said Pedcor would welcome investment from the city, but the company is not “expecting or needing it.” Cordingley added that the city could sell its interest in the Hotel Carmichael, but he does not think this is the right time.

“We believe the incentive you have helped us create with the existing Hotel Carmichael will enable us to help you and us expand it, making the existing hotel more efficient,” Cordingley said.