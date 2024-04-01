IBJ Podcast: Chick McGee of ‘Bob & Tom’ on happiness, regrets, mortality and (of course) Tom

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Chick McGee has been a fixture on Indianapolis radio for 38 years as a cast member of “The Bob & Tom Show,” the morning show which originates from WFBQ-FM and is heard on close to 100 radio stations across the country. That’s 38 consecutive years, even if you count the six months in 1995 when he moved to San Diego to host another show and then resigned due to creative differences, home sickness and the earlier resignation of his co-host. He was quickly invited back to “Bob & Tom,” where his chemistry with the core cast continued to grow.

Anybody who has listened to the show for more than a few weeks knows his central role: He’s the combustible comic foil for host Tom Griswold, who likes to claim the intellectual high ground while Chick wears his heart on his sleeve, including his seven or eight stents from cardiac disease.

On this episode of the IBJ Podcast, Magee and host Mason King dive into the dynamics that drive the show and how his role developed and evolved over 38 years. You might know that co-host Bob Kevoian retired in 2015 and since has suffered serious health issues; Griswold had heart valve replacement surgery in 2021; and comedian Ron Sexton, best known as recurring character Donnie Baker, died last fall. Mortality isn’t necessarily funny, but it’s fodder for McGee, who believes it’s important to be real on-air about difficult topics. McGee also runs through his origin story: growing up in an idyllic Ohio town, the rocky family life that shaped him and the mentor who encouraged him to embrace being funny.

Click here to find the IBJ Podcast each Monday. You can also subscribe at iTunes, Google Play, Tune In, Spotify and anyplace you find podcasts.

You can also listen to these recent episodes:

IBJ Podcast: Ball State hoops star turned bank CEO talks leadership tips, that UNLV game and making moves

IBJ Podcast: Civic Theatre’s music director, fellow BSU alum take Carpenters cabaret show to NYC

IBJ Podcast: Christopher Day on boosting state’s startup ecosystem, getting investors to say ‘yes’

IBJ Podcast: IU Indianapolis chancellor driving big changes on downtown campus

IBJ Podcast: Tony Pancake, the PGA’s pro of the year, walks fine line at Crooked Stick

IBJ Podcast: Pete the Planner asks, ‘Can ambitious people feel fulfilled in retirement?’

IBJ Podcast: RecycleForce founder on new HQ, hiring ex-offenders and his own story of second chances