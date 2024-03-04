IBJ Podcast: IU Indianapolis chancellor driving big changes on downtown campus

Change can be hard. Systemic change, or massive change across a large organization with lots of stakeholders, can be particularly tough to manage. About three weeks ago, Latha Ramchand started her new job as incoming chancellor for Indiana University Indianapolis, which will be one of the products when IUPUI splits into two campuses on July 1.

Ramchand will preside over the transition, which is billed by IU as a transformation on the IU Indianapolis side. It wants to establish IU Indianapolis as one of the nation’s premier urban research universities, and to that end it’s planning two new research institutes on campus focusing on biosciences. It wants to double enrollment at its Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering. And Ramchand wants to strengthen the link between students, academic programs and leading Indiana companies, so graduates can build careers in Indiana.

On this week’s edition of the IBJ Podcast, Ramchand, 62, discusses her upbringing and education in Mumbai, India, which predisposed her to the energy of big cities and urban institutions. She also discusses her goals as chancellor of IU Indianapolis, the importance of multichannel communication, the issues that can arise when trying to institute big changes and why she’s up to the task.

Click here to find the IBJ Podcast each Monday. You can also subscribe at iTunes, Google Play, Tune In, Spotify and anyplace you find podcasts.

You can also listen to these recent episodes:

IBJ Podcast: Tony Pancake, the PGA’s pro of the year, walks fine line at Crooked Stick

IBJ Podcast: Pete the Planner asks, ‘Can ambitious people feel fulfilled in retirement?’

IBJ Podcast: Here’s what to see and do during All-Star Weekend

IBJ Podcast: RecycleForce founder on new HQ, hiring ex-offenders and his own story of second chances

IBJ Podcast: Huddling with the Indiana artists painting 24 massive basketballs for All-Star Weekend

IBJ Podcast: New play about Oscar Robertson, historic Crispus Attucks team to debut in Indy