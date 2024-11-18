IBJ Podcast: Inside jeweler’s decision to close one of downtown’s oldest businesses

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Windsor Jewelry has operated within a stone’s throw of Monument Circle since 1919. Some of its client relationships go back five generations. It has been owned by only three people: its founder, Sig Asher; then Asher’s son-in-law, Herman Logan; and then Greg Bires, an employee who bought the business from Logan in 1998. It has survived the Great Depression, the economic hardships of World War II, the Great Recession and, most recently, the one-two punch of the pandemic and rioters who broke into the store twice in mid-2020.

Last week, Windsor’s dedicated customers and passersby on Meridian Street learned that everything must go. Bires has decided to retire and is selling the store’s inventory at deep discounts with plans to close up shop early next year. Business has been good, he says. In fact, he’s been making inroads with a new generation of customers. And it’s possible the Windsor Jewelry name might live on, if Bires could be persuaded by some prospective buyer to sell the store’s intellectual property. But it appears that Windsor Jewelry as we know it will end its run at about 105 years old and just after Bires hits his 70th birthday in December.

Bires is our guest this week for a wide-ranging conversation about how he came to the decision to retire after about 55 years in the jewelry business—a career that started in his early teens. He also explains how the shop was able to persevere through the pandemic era and then take advantage of the way downtown is morphing into more of a residential center.

