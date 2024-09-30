IBJ Podcast: From the Army to finance to tech to excavation, Andrea Sloan says ‘yes’ and takes big leaps

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Readers of IBJ’s annual lists of fastest-growing Indianapolis-area companies might be familiar with GroundBreakers, formerly known as GroundBreakers Hydrovac Excavation. Between 2020 and 2022, its annual revenue grew 154.6% to $13.9 million in that third year. Between 2021 and 2023, its annual revenue grew 143.1% to $18.9 million, which was good for 10th place on our most recent list. All of that growth came under President Andrea Sloan, who was recruited in 2018 to become the chief executive and buy the firm. She acquired it in chunks and became the outright owner in 2021.

So who is Andrea Sloan? Is she one of those management ringers that private equity firms hire to take over companies? Nope. Did she have a resume full of experience in the construction and utility services fields? No. Did she have an MBA? No. Andrea Sloan’s rise is a testament to many of the less traditional paths to business leadership we’ve discussed over the years on the podcast, as well as some of the less measurable philosophies of career management. Sloan is a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves, an entrepreneur and a jack of all trades with significant experience in a wide variety of fields. She also is a proponent of the “fake it til you make it” philosophy, enthusiastic networking, creating a supportive culture and always saying “yes” to opportunities.

As our guest on this week’s episode of the IBJ Podcast, Sloan discusses growing up on the east side of Indianapolis and attending Scecina Memorial High School. She shares what she learned from the reserves, co-founding a company and taking a side trip into state government. She extols the virtues of taking chances, finding mentors and hiring other veterans. And she recalls what she calls her “Pretty Woman” moment, when the banks that declined to loan Groundbreakers money started seeking out her business.

Click here to find the IBJ Podcast each Monday. You can also subscribe at iTunes, Google Play, Tune In, Spotify and anyplace you find podcasts.

You can also listen to these recent episodes:

IBJ Podcast: Fever’s sales guru on preparing for Caitlin Clark, using data and AI to win over fans

IBJ Podcast: Orr fellows leverage networking to boost value of tech, entrepreneurial positions

IBJ Podcast: Pete the Planner on the best places to stash your cash

IBJ Podcast: ‘Swiftianapolis,’ 10 more can’t-miss arts events, and what they all say about Indy

IBJ Podcast: Why is Indiana’s population growth in danger of cratering while the Indy area adds 405K people?

IBJ Podcast: Fever emcee’s story of getting the gig is the ultimate in moxie, initiative

IBJ Podcast: JW Marriott’s manager on surviving pandemic, saving March Madness and facing new competition

IBJ Podcast: Simons building hospitality ecosystem by fieldhouse with plans to add luxury hotel, concert venue

Looking for another podcast to try? Check out IBJ’s The Freedom Forum with Angela B. Freeman, a monthly discussion about diversity and inclusion in central Indiana’s business community.